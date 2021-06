For a great portion of the last decade, Real Madrid’s offensive scheme was largely crossing-based. This was mainly due to the three members of the BBC attacking trident that led Real Madrid from the front between 2013 and 2018 (Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo), who were all excellent in both their movement in the penalty area and in their aerial prowess. The goal was for the wingers, Bale and Ronaldo, to be finishers more so than creators (as most wingers typically are), and that they would find themselves in the penalty box as much as they were on their respective flanks.