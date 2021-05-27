Let the Countdown Begin: 100 Days Until Penn State Football

A new year, a new countdown. At this time last year, we weren’t sure if there was much of a point of starting the countdown as the prospects of a 2020 season appeared bleak. However, we moved forward and began the countdown as usual as the games remained on the schedule. We then had to jump back in the countdown as a new schedule was created. Then the countdown came to an abrupt end with the announcement there would be no Big Ten Football in the fall. Against all odds, the countdown was revitalized once again with the announcement the Big Ten would join the other conferences and have a fall season.