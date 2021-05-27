Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bill Johnson out of Senate race

Salem News Online
 2021-05-27

Citing fundraising concerns as a big part of his decision, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson won’t run for Ohio’s open Senate seat next year and instead will seek re-election to the House. “This (Republican) Senate primary is atypical in Ohio,” said Johnson, R-Marietta. “There are many candidates declared. Many of them...

www.salemnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Matt Dolan
Person
Josh Mandel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Ohio Republican Party#Republicans#Gop#Indians#The U S House#Democratic#D Howland#Trumbull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Sen. Rob Portman: Trump ‘definitely’ the leader of the GOP

Sen. Rob Portman says former President Donald Trump is still the top dog in the Republican ranks. “He’s definitely the leader of the party in the sense that he has high popularity with the Republican base,” Mr. Portman, Ohio Republican, said on ABC’s “This Week.”. Mr. Trump showcased his star...
Congress & Courtsb93radio.com

Senator Johnson Supports Vaxx Reax Sufferers

(WHBL) – U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is offering support for those who’ve suffered a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. The Senator said Friday that this coming Monday he will accompany six women who will speak to the media about the negative experiences they went through after getting the vaccine. Senator...
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

Senators debate elections bill as filibuster looms

The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is heading for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Congress & CourtsAndover Townsman

Bills cosponsored by Senators in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 17 -- The following bills were introduced or co-sponsored by U.S. Senators from in West Virginia for the week ending June 17. WASHINGTON, June 13 -- Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., has introduced legislation (H.R. 3851) to "improve support for research and development of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques and workforce."The bill was introduced on June 11 and was co-sponsored by Reps. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. It was referred to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.For more information, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, 1431 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515; 202/225-2815; or in district offices at 4201 Dominion Blvd., Ste. 110, Glen Allen, VA 23060; 804/401-4110; 9104 Courthouse Road, Ste. 249, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; 540/321-6130.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump says opponents 'used COVID to steal the election,' applauds election investigations in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump has offered a new explanation for his claims of voter fraud, saying his political opponents "used COVID" to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The former president, who has made frequent claims of widespread voter fraud despite federal and state election officials assuring that...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump bashes 'woke generals'

Former President Donald Trump criticized "woke generals" during his Ohio rally, an apparent swipe at Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. The former president slammed "woke generals" during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate. Miller is running a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Entering The Death Drawing’ West Virginia Governor Warns The Unvaccinated

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warned that those choosing not to get the vaccine are “entering the death drawing” during a news conference Thursday. “There were six — there were six today. How many is there going to be the next time we sit down? How many is there going to be on next Tuesday?” he said at the news conference. There have been 163,744 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 2,876 people have died, according to a Thursday announcement by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.