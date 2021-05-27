‘Remarkable’ 2-Year-Old with IQ of 146 Is the Youngest Member of American Mensa

IQ, also short of ‘Intelligent Quotient’ as per its definition, is a measure of a person’s reasoning and cognitive ability, making one understand how far above, at par or below we stand among their peer group in terms of mental ability. One quick way to understand it is by knowing that one of the greatest minds of their times, like Albert Einstein, had an estimated IQ of an impressive 160. In fact, it is observed that anyone who has an IQ above 135, falls in the 99th percentile of the population. And this 4-year-old girl might just have a score that will have you slackjawed. You might want to check out your score here.