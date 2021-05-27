Cancel
‘Remarkable’ 2-Year-Old with IQ of 146 Is the Youngest Member of American Mensa

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(From People) Kashe Quest is a toddler with a bright future ahead of her. The 2-year-old from Los Angeles is now the youngest member of American Mensa, a group of highly intelligent people who have scored in the top 2 percent of the general population on a standardized intelligence test. “Kashe is certainly a remarkable addition to American Mensa,” Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

2-Year-Old Genius Accepted Into Mensa

With an IQ of 146, Kashe Quest is already learning the periodic table. A 2-year-old girl from Los Angeles has become the youngest American member of Mensa. On Tuesday, KTTV reported that Kashe Quest was admitted to the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world with a genius-level IQ of 146 -- the average American IQ is 100.
Mensa welcomes 2-year-old California genius with an IQ of 146

Everyone thinks their kid is a genius, but Kashe Quest’s parents are right. The 2-year-old from Los Angeles, who has an IQ of 146, has become Mensa’s youngest member, according to ABC News. That’s nearly 50 points over the average IQ. “She’ll wake up on a Saturday and say, ‘I...
Are you as smart as a three-year-old Mensa star? Take our quiz to find out

Bright Dayaal Kaur hit the headlines after being admitted into Mensa at just three-years-old. The Mensa supervised test can only be taken by children over the age of 10-and-a-half so the bubbly toddler took a series of test questions set out by education expert Lyn Kendall that were then assessed and given the thumbs up by the high IQ society.
Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old girl from California, has become the youngest American member of Mensa with a genius-level IQ of 146She can identify all fifty states by shape and location, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols, and knows 50 signs in sign language

Look At God: 2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Makes History [VIDEO]

When a toddler turns two years old the most commonly used moniker to reference the milestone is ‘terrible two’, the age where the sweet little babies turn into rambunctious explores with a vocabulary that is typically attracted to words they shouldn’t be hearing yet alone saying, coupled with smart mouths and temper tantrums. However today we have gotten the news that a 2 year old in California is pacing to change that ‘terrible two’ stigma, well at least as it pertains to herself by making history of having an IQ of 146.
Genius toddler aces Mensa test aged just three-years-old

A three-year-old girl has scored 142 in her admission test for Mensa - close to the estimated mark for Albert Einstein. Any score of 116 or over is above average, while those who score more than 132 are in the top two per cent of the UK. Dayaal Kaur, from...
Newsweek

'My Two-Year-Old Has an IQ of 146'

I'm originally from the Bay Area in California and Kashe's dad is from Harlem in New York. He and I met at college through a mutual friend in 2008 and have been together ever since. We were kind of ready for kids, but we're also both big believers in the...
23 Old-School Cool Photos Of Asian American Couples Through The Years

Asian Americans have played a pivotal role in the development of this country, yet when you flip through history books, the photos you tend to see of them are limited at best: sepia-colored pictures of Chinese laborers building railroads in the mid-1800s, or images that document the harsh, disquieting realities of Japanese Americans forced into internment camps during World War II.
KIRO 7 Seattle

UPS ‘hires’ youngest driver: 6-year-old gets wish

STOCKTON, Calif. — A leukemia diagnosis in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic had forced 6-year-old Mateo Toscano to stay inside his Stockton, California home. His only connection was to watch the people who would pass by his window, especially the delivery truck drivers, “Good Morning America” reported. He had been...
4-Year-Old Dayaal Kaur Has An IQ Of 142. She’s Being Called A Genius And For All Right Reasons!

IQ, also short of ‘Intelligent Quotient’ as per its definition, is a measure of a person’s reasoning and cognitive ability, making one understand how far above, at par or below we stand among their peer group in terms of mental ability. One quick way to understand it is by knowing that one of the greatest minds of their times, like Albert Einstein, had an estimated IQ of an impressive 160. In fact, it is observed that anyone who has an IQ above 135, falls in the 99th percentile of the population. And this 4-year-old girl might just have a score that will have you slackjawed. You might want to check out your score here.
American Life in Poetry: Ode to the Common Clothes Moth

Sometimes defining what we mean by love causes us to fumble around, until we find the right language, or, as in this case, the perfect lived image that captures it all. Tyree Daye does this here in his poem, “Ode to the Common Clothes Moth”, which is truly an elegant ode to his love for De Lissa.
Tulsa marks 100 years since race massacre as Black leaders demand reparations

Tulsa, Oklahoma is marking 100 years since the horrific race massacre of 1921 — one of the worst displays of racist violence in American history. Now, the city's Black community leaders are looking to turn a new chapter. Danya Bacchus joins CBSN from Tulsa with a closer look. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Tahoe’s Youngest Pro Snowboarder...5-Year-Old Leland the Falcon

Leland Vogt is part of an outdoorsy family in Lake Tahoe. His dad, Chuck Vogt, is the owner and founder of Tahoe Longboards, a popular California longboard manufacturer. Their other main family passion though is snowboarding, which has many similarities to the hobby of longboarding. Leland first went snowboarding at the age of two, and immediately went viral on various morning shows for his rapid development in the sport.
Black Enterprise

Mo’Nique Sparks Debate After Telling Black Women to Stop Wearing Bonnets and Pajamas in Public

Actress Mo’Nique went viral over the weekend after she took to Instagram to shame Black women out of wearing bonnets and pajamas out in public. The Oscar-winning actress was ironically wearing a gray bathrobe as she explained how taken aback she was during a recent trip from Atlanta to Mississippi where she saw Black women wearing bonnets, slippers, pajamas, and blankets at the airport.