‘Remarkable’ 2-Year-Old with IQ of 146 Is the Youngest Member of American Mensa
(From People) Kashe Quest is a toddler with a bright future ahead of her. The 2-year-old from Los Angeles is now the youngest member of American Mensa, a group of highly intelligent people who have scored in the top 2 percent of the general population on a standardized intelligence test. “Kashe is certainly a remarkable addition to American Mensa,” Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, tells PEOPLE in a statement.www.98online.com