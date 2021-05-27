Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

William and Kate join children for gardening session in Edinburgh park

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxmeh_0aD7GWIa00
Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined gardening sessions for young people benefitting from one of Edinburgh’s green spaces.

William and Kate helped nursery school children scatter plant seeds that will attract butterflies during a visit to the 125-year-old Starbank Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN0Ec_0aD7GWIa00
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)

They also met teenagers working towards their Duke of Edinburgh’s bronze award who were planting sunflowers.

Starbank Park is run by the City of Edinburgh Council and protected by Fields in Trust which has William as its president, a role previously held by his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple heard about the trust’s Green Space Index, an annual barometer of green space provision and distribution across the UK, and chatted to volunteers and families about the importance of the park to the local community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GfrU_0aD7GWIa00
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)

The index identifies the provision of green spaces and this year’s report found more than 2.77 million people live further than a 10-minute walk from a local park or green space, and only 6% of all parks and green spaces are protected in perpetuity.

City of Edinburgh Council has used the index to ensure almost all of its residents are within a 10-minute walk of a protected park or green space.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Park#School Children#Duchess Of Cambridge#Uk#School Gardening#Community Gardening#Nursery School#Fields In Trust#Green Space Index#City Of Edinburgh Council#Duke#Gardening Sessions#Volunteers#Green Spaces#Butterflies#Starbank Park#Uk#Sunflowers#Teenagers#Perpetuity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
newschain

Nation urged to ‘keep talking’ about mental health by William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a host of famous faces have urged the nation to “keep talking” to support everyone’s mental health in a special radio broadcast. William and Kate and stars from the worlds of sport, television and the arts featured in the Mental Health Minute message, broadcast on airwaves across the nation to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Kate joins William for tour of Scotland with visit to charity

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reunited in Scotland when Kate joined William for the first time during his tour of the nation. The couple visited north Lanarkshire to learn about the work of a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like addiction and mental health and break cycles of crime and addiction.
Mental HealthBBC

William and Kate make mental health visit to Wolverhampton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Wolverhampton to learn about projects to support the wellbeing of young people. One of the places William and Kate visited was The Way Youth Zone which provides sports, arts and recreation activities. The visit coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week and they...
Mental Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

William and Kate visit wellbeing projects for Mental Health Awareness Week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Mental Health Awareness Week by spending the day in Wolverhampton to learn about projects supporting the wellbeing of the city’s young people. William and Kate’s first stop was The Way Youth Zone, an organisation that provides sports, arts and recreation activities for...
Mental HealthVanity Fair

William and Kate Play Table Tennis and Shoot Arrows During Mental Health-Focused Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health well-being in children and young people. The royals, who will take part in a national radio campaign tomorrow to mark the end of the UK’s National Mental Health Awareness Week, visited three local organizations where they joined in a game of table tennis. William showed off his football skills and Kate took the lead when it came to a game of archery and potting a plant at “The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone,” a local youth organization which works to transform the lives of young people.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton's next royal tour revealed

The next trip abroad for Prince William and Kate Middleton has been revealed as the royal couple will be heading to Scotland. The Prince will be spending a week in the country as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
KidsTimes-Argus

In the Garden: Gardening with children

OK, all you parents and grandparents, it’s time to garden with your beloved little ones. That’s right, start them young, make it fun, and they will garden forever. The key part is fun. Never make a child pull weeds. Digging in the dirt is fun. Playing with a hose or a watering can is fun. Picking flowers and eating cherry tomatoes warm from the sun is lots of fun.
CelebritiesPage Six

William and Kate announce Scotland tour on Harry and Meghan’s anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced they will return to the small Scottish town where they met and fell in love. Their announcement interestingly came on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s third wedding anniversary — and on the same day the princes’ cousin Princess Beatrice revealed she is expecting her first child.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

William and Kate hear about pioneering work to support addicts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken to recovering drug addicts who have returned to the streets to help support those who have suffered near-fatal overdoses. William and Kate were reunited in Scotland for the first time during the duke’s tour of the country when they visited a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like substance abuse and mental health, and break cycles of crime and addiction.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Kate likes it hot! William reveals wife’s curry preference

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed when it comes to a spicy curry his wife is happy while he is left sweating. William’s confession came when they joined a group of Sikh women preparing food for vulnerable families across Edinburgh and tried making chapatis. The duke and duchess tossed the...
Mental Healthpurewow.com

Prince William Just Found Major Common Ground with His Brother Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are urging the nation to “keep talking” about mental health, and we’re getting major Prince Harry vibes. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a handful of famous celebs for the Mental Health Minute message—a BBC broadcast shared across the U.K. to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Week. During the PSA, the royal couple, along with stars like David Beckham, singer Anne-Marie and Charles Dance, each spoke a line from a poem written by mental health activist Hussain Manawer.
U.K.104.1 WIKY

UK’s Prince William and wife Kate return to university where they met

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate on Wednesday returned to the university where they met and fell in love two decades ago. The royal couple, who are currently on a tour of Scotland, went back to the University of St Andrews to hear about how students were coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, while also taking part in land yachting on the nearby beach.
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

In Pictures: William and Kate blown away on return to university city

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to a happy stamping ground at St Andrews where their budding royal romance was kindled. As part of their Scottish tour, William and Kate raced each other in land yachts when they returned to the coastal Scottish town where they studied at university 20 years ago.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.