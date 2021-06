TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man claimed a $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game and shared the good news with his wife for Mother's Day. Martin Sullivan, 56, says he sent a picture of the winning Scratch-Off ticket to his wife as soon as he found out he was a winner. "She didn’t believe that I won $1 million. She thought I was playing a prank on her for Mother’s Day! She was very excited when she realized I wasn’t joking.”