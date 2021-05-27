Cancel
DR Congo to decide on further appeal over Guelor Kanga's Gabon eligibility

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DR Congo Football Federation (Fecofa) says it will discuss a further appeal over the eligibility of Guelor Kanga to play for Gabon. This follows the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) dismissal of Fecofa's claims of identity fraud by Kanga. Fecofa insist that Kanga, who plays for Serbian club Red...

