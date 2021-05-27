Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Beaver Local graduation moved to today

Salem News Online
 2021-05-27

Beaver Local Schools will hold their annual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. today. Mike Barber, a 1990 Beaver Local graduate, will be the guest speaker at this year’s commencement ceremony. Barber is the president and co-owner of Hill International, a heavy-duty truck dealership headquartered in the Beaver Local School District....

www.salemnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva College#Beaver Local Schools#Hill International#Dealer Acadamy#Natalie Nathan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
Related
Mount Pleasant, IArcreader.com

Local Students Among Spring 2021 Graduates

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA (June 14, 2021) — Iowa Wesleyan University is very proud of all of its graduates and wants to say congratulations to the 92 May graduates. The Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters were unique and held many changes, but these 92 graduates still persevered and were determined to graduate from IW during these uncertain times. Iowa Wesleyan University was excited to host an in-person commencement program for all May 2020, August 2020, December 2020, May 2021, and August 2021 graduates on May 1, 2021.
Montgomery, ALspotonalabama.com

Huntingdon announces local 2021 graduates

Montgomery, Ala.-On a beautiful evening, May 29, 2021, more than 185 traditional day graduates collected their diplomas as members of the Huntingdon College Class of 2021. Each graduate earned the Bachelor of Arts degree.
Minnetonka, MNhometownsource.com

Local graduates receive scholarships from Lions Club

Three local students recently earned $1,000 scholarships from the Chanhassen Lions Club. The club awarded the annual scholarships to Minnetonka High School graduate Scott Streff and Chanhassen High School graduates Zoe Erpelding and Daisy Lang based on their demonstrated willingness to serve their community, school and fellow students and their desire to serve in the future.
Barron, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Sterling Bank awards $12K in scholarships to local graduates

A dozen 2021 area high school graduates have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Sterling Bank. The scholarships are intended to help students pay for their pursuit of a college education. Three students each from Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Luck and Rice Lake high schools were chosen by their school’s faculty or scholarship committees to receive the award.
Collegeshamlethub.com

Roger Williams University Announces 2021 Local Graduates

The following local residents were among the students who received their degrees from Roger Williams University in May as part of the Class of 2021:. Julia Clark of Brewster, graduates with a B.S. in Marketing. Lee Graboski of Brewster, graduates with a M.S. in Criminal Justice 4 + 1 Program.
EducationConnersville News-Examiner

Local graduate obtains Eagle Scout rank

At six years old, Zach Martin joined as a Cub Scout, starting as a Bobcat. Little did he know back then that he would advance to become an Eagle Scout, an achievement only about 4 percent of Scouts reach. Created in 1911, Eagle Scout is the highest rank of the...
Educationgasd.org

Graduation rehearsal moved to Thursday, June 24

Thursday, June 24, ALL Seniors (A-Z) Students will have to find their own transportation to and from the high school. Please return your Chromebook, hotspot, books, and calculator if you have not done so already. 10:00 a.m.: Students meet in the gymnasium to receive their cap and gown. 10:30 a.m.:...
Martin, TNradionwtn.com

WestStar Class To Graduate June 22 With Local Members

MARTIN, Tenn. – The WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2020-21 class. Tuesday, June 22, at Madison Downs Venue in Jackson. WestStar is sponsored by the University of Tennessee at Martin. A 5:30 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at 6:15, and the graduation ceremony will conclude the program. UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver is the event’s keynote speaker, and the program’s board of trustees will welcome the new graduates.
Summerville, SCThe Post and Courier

Local high schools gear up for graduation

The end of a long 2020-21 school year has finally arrived and local school districts have staggered schedules set up for the upcoming graduations. Very few school years have navigated through the same amount of barriers to learning. And for the graduating class of 2021, most seniors across the nation were still not sure they would even be having an in-person graduation to celebrate the milestone back in the fall.
Morristown, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Local students graduate from The Peck School

Mendham residents Dante Crawford, Savannah Dibre, Hadley Rand, and Kip Rand, along with Brice Crosby, Freddie Field, and Danya Spoor of New Vernon, were among the eighth grade graduates of The Peck School’s Class of 2021 in Morristown. They accepted their diplomas on Friday, June 11 with congratulations from Head...
Corvallis, ORttownmedia.com

Colleges announces local graduates and academic standouts

Three local people have graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. They are among 7,391 members of the university’s 2021 graduating class. Kyrie Daos, Kimball High Class of 2015, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology. Isabella M. Arrieta of Tracy graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology. Anthony Klassen of Tracy graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
Educationwhschool.org

Fifth Graders Graduate at Moving Up Ceremony

Students at The Wardlaw+Hartridge School moved up to Middle School during the Fifth Grade Moving Up Ceremony on Tuesday, June 15 under the tent adjacent to the Booster Club Athletic Fields. Students said farewell to Lower School with family, friends and faculty and staff members in attendance. The program began...
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

COLLEGES: Local residents graduate from Georgia State

More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester. - James Crawford of Rockmart, earning a Doctor of Philosophy degree, majoring in Political Science. - Kush Patel of Cedartown, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in...
Public Healthsouthernminn.com

Local graduation rates remain high despite pandemic

Students were thrown into an unprecedented disruption last year as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed schools into distance learning models for the final spring semester. Despite the radical change, Minnesota’s high school seniors stuck it out and graduated at a historic high. On June 10, the Minnesota Department of Education announced that 83.8% of Minnesota’s high school seniors (56,864 students) graduated in 2020, a 0.1% increase from 2019 and a 1.3% increase over the past five years.
Evansville, INwevv.com

Local Hospital Hosts White Coat Ceremony For Graduates

The ceremony is to congratulate students for graduating medical school and signify the beginning of their practice of medicine in the field. Half of the students will be at Good Samaritan and the other half in Evansville. Each student will receive a white coat to symbolize their dedication to being professional and caring toward every patient.
Fayette County, WVWVNews

Recent graduate revitalizes business and strengthens local economy

Recent Positively West Virginia guest Ashton Critchley uses her skills and background to bring new life to Fayette County, West Virginia. Instead of working for someone else, the COVID-19 pandemic inspired Critchley to go out and find her own entrepreneurial journey. Critchley’s new journey has led her to purchase a...
Minnesota Stateswnewsmedia.com

Local students graduate from Minnesota Connections Academy

More than 440 graduating seniors from all over Minnesota recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students and this academic milestone during a virtual commencement ceremony. “The faculty and staff at Minnesota Connections Academy...
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Camp Out VBS at Garden City Community Church

“Like the beat beat beat of the tom-tom, when the jungle shadows fall. Like the tick tick tock of the stately clock, as it stands against the wall.”. All Ella Fitzgerald fans would know right away where these melodies were taken from. Cole Porter composed a rhythmical succession of a single-note that is reminiscent of the sound of the beating of drums, just as the Garden City Community Church (GCCC) will be giving the campers a taste of drumming. But on the first night of the Vacation Bible Camp (VBC), the beat of the drums will not be from Cole Porter or Ella – they will even be better coming from Joe Rivera and his drums. Joe will lead a powerful drum circle and teach the basics of hand drumming to all campers whatever their ages are. Joe will spread the Light of Jesus through the rhythm of his drums. Campers will have an opportunity to dance and play authentic African/Latin drums, shakers, bells, claves, and tambourines. No prior drumming experience is required. Joe is an active member of GCCC, with a background in Operations and Project Management. Joe is also an accomplished musician, music producer and sound engineer. He and his wife, Pam, generously give their time to GCCC in so many ways including through music.
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Efforts to restore the historic Norwalk theater move forward

NORWALK — Efforts to restore the historic Norwalk Theatre have taken a step forward with the hiring of a Cleveland architecture firm that specializes in preservation. While there’s plenty of work to be done, the decision by the Norwalk Arts Center LLC to hire Perspectus Architecture for about $37,000 to study how to finish the work isn’t the only achievement in the restoration effort.