On Saturday, Brentford and Swansea City will contest the most valuable fixture in world football. According to analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, the victor will earn a total revenue uplift of c.£170m over the next three seasons, rising to c.£280m if the club avoids relegation in their first season in the Premier League. This is comprised of projected increases to their own commercial and matchday revenues and secured central Premier League revenues primarily relating to broadcast rights (c.£95m), and parachute payments in 2022/23 and 2023/24 should they be relegated (c.£75m).