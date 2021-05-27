Country Crooner Morgan Wallen Won Big in Billboard Music Awards Despite Being Banned

Morgan Wallen's album 'Dangerous' was a monster seller and still is. It was the first ever county music album that went for 7 weeks at number one on the Billboard Top 200. It also went for another three weeks at number 1 before finally being dethroned by Justin Bieber. That's impressive. Yes, he's had some controversial things in his life that he is working on, so he's taken some time away from the spotlight. As it is his 28 birthday today, I thought it would be fitting to look back on what I feel are the best songs on his Dangerous Album.