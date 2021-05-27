Cancel
Country Crooner Morgan Wallen Won Big in Billboard Music Awards Despite Being Banned

Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 6 days ago
For someone who was banned from appearing at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen definitely found major awards success. The embattled country crooner, who was not allowed to perform, present, or accept any awards at this year’s ceremony after being caught on camera making racist remarks in February, won three major awards ahead of the star-studded event at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

