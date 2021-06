Judge Robin Ransom is making history as the first Black woman to serve on the Missouri Supreme Court, CBS News reports. Ransom holds an undergraduate degree in political science and sociology from Rutgers University’s Douglass College and a law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She has been working her way through the ranks, and now the state of Missouri has appointed her to serve on their Supreme Court. She is the third Black judge and first Black woman appointed to the state’s highest court.