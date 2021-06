Fireforge Games takes to Kickstarter with their versions of miniature dwarves. I am not sure about you, but Dwarves or one of my favorite fantasy factions to collect for my Wargaming and miniature painting needs. I also like to collect undead and human miniatures. When I saw Fireforge Games on Kickstarter with these new designs, I wanted to share them with you. I already know that the quality of their miniatures is quite good as I reviewed and built a number of their products. If you want to check out those posts, you can check out the Fireforge Games section on my personal website.