This type of dinner could reduce your heart disease risk

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6nCg_0aD7EtKl00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the Harbin Medical University, researchers found that people who eat too many refined carbs and fatty meats for dinner have a higher risk of heart disease than those who eat a similar diet for breakfast.

Cardiovascular diseases like congestive heart failure, heart attack and stroke are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

Eating lots of saturated fat, processed meats and added sugars can raise your cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease.

Eating a heart-healthy diet with more whole carbohydrates like vegetables and grains and less meat can strongly lower the risk of heart disease.

In the study, the team examined 27,911 adults’ data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and analyzed dietary information collected during interviews with the participants over two non-consecutive days.

They examined the association between eating different fats, carbohydrates and proteins at breakfast or dinner with participants’ rates of heart disease.

The analysis found eating a plant-based dinner reduced heart disease risk by 10%. In addition, eating meat and refined carbs for breakfast instead of dinner was linked to a lower risk.

The team says meal timing along with food quality is important factors to consider when looking for ways to lower your risk of heart disease.

People who eat a plant-based dinner with more whole carbs and unsaturated fats reduced their risk of heart disease.

It’s always recommended to eat a healthy diet, especially for those at high risk for heart disease.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about short-term use of these drugs may cut risk for ‘broken heart’ syndrome and findings of these 5 eating tips could keep you heart healthy.

For more information about heart disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about these two types of diabetes drugs similarly effective in reducing heart and kidney disease and results showing how to make the healthiest coffee to reduce heart attack risk.

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. One author of the study is Ying Li.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

