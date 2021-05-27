Police, family plead for help as reward reaches $67,500 in fatal shooting of toddler

(MIAMI) -- It's been over a month since 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance was gunned down at his own birthday party in Miami, and authorities are still searching for his killer. The Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the toddler's death has been increased to $67,500, one of the largest rewards in the organization's history.