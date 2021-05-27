Cancel
Physics

Subgap dynamics of double quantum dot coupled between superconducting and normal leads

By B. Baran, R. Taranko, T. Domański
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Dynamical processes induced by the external time-dependent fields can provide valuable insight into the characteristic energy scales of a given physical system. We investigate them here in a nanoscopic heterostructure, consisting of the double quantum dot coupled in series to the superconducting and the metallic reservoirs, analyzing its response to (i) abrupt bias voltage applied across the junction, (ii) sudden change of the energy levels, and imposed by (iii) their periodic driving. We explore subgap properties of this setup which are strictly related to the in-gap quasiparticles and discuss their signatures manifested in the time-dependent charge currents. The characteristic multi-mode oscillations, their beating patters and photon-assisted harmonics reveal a rich spectrum of dynamical features that might be important for designing the superconducting qubits.

PhysicsNature.com

Coherently controlled quantum features in a coupled interferometric scheme

Over the last several decades, entangled photon pairs generated by spontaneous parametric down conversion processes in both second-order and third-order nonlinear optical materials have been intensively studied for various quantum features such as Bell inequality violation and anticorrelation. In an interferometric scheme, anticorrelation results from photon bunching based on randomness when entangled photon pairs coincidently impinge on a beam splitter. Compared with post-measurement-based probabilistic confirmation, a coherence version has been recently proposed using the wave nature of photons. Here, the origin of quantum features in a coupled interferometric scheme is investigated using pure coherence optics. In addition, a deterministic method of entangled photon-pair generation is proposed for on-demand coherence control of quantum processing.
ScienceNature.com

Heralded entanglement distribution between two absorptive quantum memories

Owing to the inevitable loss in communication channels, the distance of entanglement distribution is limited to approximately 100 kilometres on the ground1. Quantum repeaters can circumvent this problem by using quantum memory and entanglement swapping2. As the elementary link of a quantum repeater, the heralded distribution of two-party entanglement between two remote nodes has only been realized with built-in-type quantum memories3,4,5,6,7,8,9. These schemes suffer from the trade-off between multiplexing capacity and deterministic properties and hence hinder the development of efficient quantum repeaters. Quantum repeaters based on absorptive quantum memories can overcome such limitations because they separate the quantum memories and the quantum light sources. Here we present an experimental demonstration of heralded entanglement between absorptive quantum memories. We build two nodes separated by 3.5 metres, each containing a polarization-entangled photon-pair source and a solid-state quantum memory with bandwidth up to 1 gigahertz. A joint Bell-state measurement in the middle station heralds the successful distribution of maximally entangled states between the two quantum memories with a fidelity of 80.4 ± 2.2 per cent (±1 standard deviation). The quantum nodes and channels demonstrated here can serve as an elementary link of a quantum repeater. Moreover, the wideband absorptive quantum memories used in the nodes are compatible with deterministic entanglement sources and can simultaneously support multiplexing, which paves the way for the construction of practical solid-state quantum repeaters and high-speed quantum networks.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

Towards Verification of Dynamic Quantum Circuits

Quantum computers are reaching a level where interactions between classical and quantum computations can happen in real-time. This marks the advent of a new, broader class of quantum circuits: dynamic quantum circuits. They offer a broader range of available computing primitives that lead to new challenges for design tasks such as simulation, compilation, and verification. Due to the non-unitary nature of dynamic circuit primitives, existing techniques for these tasks are no longer applicable in an out-of-the-box fashion. In this work, we discuss the resulting consequences for quantum circuit verification and present first ideas for corresponding automatic methods. More precisely, we propose two different schemes that eventually allow to treat the involved circuits as if they were not dynamic at all. By this, we provide a basis for applying existing techniques for quantum circuit verification to this broader class of circuits.
Nature.com

High-temperature superconductivity

Despite decades of intense theoretical, experimental and computational effort, a microscopic theory of high-temperature superconductivity is not yet established. Eight researchers share their contributions to the search for a better understanding of unconventional superconductivity and their hopes for the future of the field. Many-body interactions. Access options. Subscribe to Journal.
PhysicsNature.com

Merohedral disorder and impurity impacts on superconductivity of fullerenes

Local quasiparticle states around impurities provide essential insight into the mechanism of unconventional superconductivity, especially when the candidate materials are proximate to an antiferromagnetic Mott-insulating phase. While such states have been reported in atom-based cuprates and iron-based compounds, they are unexplored in organic superconductors which feature tunable molecular orientation. Here we employ scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy to reveal multiple forms of robustness of an exotic s-wave superconductivity in epitaxial Rb3C60 films against merohedral disorder, non-magnetic single impurities and step edges at the atomic scale. Yu-Shiba-Rusinov (YSR) states, induced by deliberately incurred Fe adatoms that act as magnetic scatterers, have also been observed. The YSR bound states show abrupt spatial decay and vary in energy with the Fe adatom registry. These results and a doping-dependent study of superconductivity point towards local electron pairing in which the multiorbital electronic correlations and intramolecular phonons together drive the high-temperature superconductivity of doped fullerenes.
Physicsarxiv.org

Spin-Valley Qubit Dynamics In Exchange Coupled Silicon Quantum Dots

The presence of valley states is a significant obstacle to realizing quantum information technologies in Silicon quantum dots, as leakage into alternate valley states can introduce errors into the computation. We use a perturbative analytical approach to study the dynamics of exchange-coupled quantum dots with valley degrees of freedom. We show that if the valley splitting is large and electrons are not properly initialized to valley eigenstates, then time evolution of the system will lead to spin-valley entanglement. Spin-valley entanglement will also occur if the valley splitting is small and electrons are not initialized to the same valley state. Additionally, we show that for small valley splitting, spin-valley entanglement does not affect measurement probabilities of two-qubit systems; however, systems with more qubits will be affected. This means that two-qubit gate fidelities measured in two-qubit systems may miss the effects of valley degrees of freedom. Our work shows how the existence of valleys may adversely affect multiqubit fidelities even when the system temperature is very low.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical quantum phase transition in quantum spin chains with gapless phases

The dynamical quantum phase transitions (DQPTs) in quantum spin chains with gapless phases after a sudden quench are studied. We mainly consider the general systems with asymmetrical quasiparticle excitation spectra and obtain the general expression of the Loschmidt echo as well as the general conditions for the occurrence of DQPTs. As two examples, we study the DQPTs in the \emph{XY} chains with Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and \emph{XZY-YZX} type of three-site interaction. It's found that the DQPTs may not occur in the quench across the quantum phase transitions regardless of whether the quench is from the gapless phase to gapped phase or from the gapped phase to gapless phase. This is different from the DQPTs in the case of quench from the gapped phase to gapped phase, in which the DQPTs will always appear. Besides, we also analyze the different reasons for the absence of DQPTs in the quench from the gapless phase and the gapped phase.
ScienceNature.com

Bulk-surface coupling identifies the mechanistic connection between Min-protein patterns in vivo and in vitro

Self-organisation of Min proteins is responsible for the spatial control of cell division in Escherichia coli, and has been studied both in vivo and in vitro. Intriguingly, the protein patterns observed in these settings differ qualitatively and quantitatively. This puzzling dichotomy has not been resolved to date. Using reconstituted proteins in laterally wide microchambers with a well-controlled height, we experimentally show that the Min protein dynamics on the membrane crucially depend on the micro chamber height due to bulk concentration gradients orthogonal to the membrane. A theoretical analysis shows that in vitro patterns at low microchamber height are driven by the same lateral oscillation mode as pole-to-pole oscillations in vivo. At larger microchamber height, additional vertical oscillation modes set in, marking the transition to a qualitatively different in vitro regime. Our work reveals the qualitatively different mechanisms of mass transport that govern Min protein-patterns for different bulk heights and thus shows that Min patterns in cells are governed by a different mechanism than those in vitro.
Physicsarxiv.org

Superconductivity in infinite-layer lanthanide nickelates

S. W. Zeng, C. J. Li, L. E. Chow, Y. Cao, Z. T. Zhang, C. S. Tang, X. M. Yin, Z. S. Lim, J. X. Hu, P. Yang, A. Ariando. The origin of high-Tc superconductivity remains an enigma even though tremendous research effort and progress have been made on cuprate and iron pnictide superconductors. Aiming to mimic the cuprate-like electronic configuration of transition metal, superconductivity has been recently found in nickelates. This discovery hallmarks a new era in the search and understanding of the high-Tc superconductivity. However, unlike the cuprate and iron pnictide, in which the superconductivity was initially found in a compound containing La, the superconductivity in the nickelate has only been observed in Nd- and Pr-based compounds. This raises a central question of whether the f electron of the rare-earth element is critical for superconductivity in the nickelates. Here, we report the observation of superconductivity in infinite-layer Ca-doped LaNiO2 (La1-xCaxNiO2) thin films and construct their phase diagram. Unlike the metal-insulator transition in Nd- and Pr-based nickelates, the undoped and underdoped La1-xCaxNiO2 thin films are entirely insulating from 300 down to 2 K. A superconducting dome is observed from 0.15.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Harmonious electronic structure leads to enhanced quantum materials

Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids. The electronic structure of metallic materials determines the behavior of electron transport. Magnetic Weyl semimetals have a unique topological electronic structure - the electron's motion is dynamically linked to its spin. These Weyl semimetals have come to be the most exciting quantum materials that allow for dissipationless transport, low power operation, and exotic topological fields that can accelerate the motion of the electrons in new directions. The compounds Co3Sn2S2 and Co2MnGa [1-4], recently discovered by the Felser group, have shown some of the most prominent effects due to a set of two topological bands.
Physicsarxiv.org

On the emergence of quantum Boltzmann fluctuation dynamics near a Bose-Einstein Condensate

In this paper, we study the quantum fluctuation dynamics in a Bose gas on a torus $\Lambda\subset\mathbb{R}^3$ that exhibits Bose-Einstein condensation, beyond the leading order Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov (HFB) fluctuations. Given a mean-field Hamiltonian and Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) with density $N$, we extract a quantum Boltzmann type dynamics from a second-order Duhamel expansion upon subtracting both the HFB dynamics and the BEC dynamics. Using a Fock-space approach, we provide explicit error bounds. Given an approximately quasi-free initial state, we determine the time evolution of the centered correlation functions $\langle a\rangle$, $\langle aa\rangle-\langle a\rangle^2$, $\langle a^+a\rangle-|\langle a\rangle|^2$ for mesoscopic time scales. For large but finite $N$, we consider both the case of fixed system size $|\Lambda|\sim1$, and the case $|\Lambda|\sim N^{\frac6{53}-}$. In the case $|\Lambda|\sim1$, we show that the Boltzmann collision operator contains subleading terms that can become dominant, depending on time-dependent coefficients assuming particular values in $\mathbb{Q}$; this phenomenon is reminiscent of the Talbot effect. For the case $|\Lambda|\sim N^{\frac6{53}-}$, we prove that the collision operator is well approximated by the expression predicted in the literature.
Sciencearxiv.org

Superconducting on-chip spectrometer for mesoscopic quantum systems

Spectroscopy is a powerful tool to probe physical, chemical, and biological systems. Recent advances in microfabrication have introduced novel, intriguing mesoscopic quantum systems including superconductor-semiconductor hybrid devices and topologically non-trivial electric circuits. A sensitive, general purpose spectrometer to probe the energy levels of these systems is lacking. We propose an on-chip absorption spectrometer functioning well into the millimeter wave band which is based on a voltage-biased superconducting quantum interference device. We demonstrate the capabilities of the spectrometer by coupling it to a variety of superconducting systems, probing phenomena such as quasiparticle and plasma excitations. We perform spectroscopy of a microscopic tunable non-linear resonator in the 40-50 GHz range and measure transitions to highly excited states. The Josephson junction spectrometer, with unprecedented frequency range, sensitivity, and coupling strength will enable new experiments in linear and non-linear spectroscopy of novel mesoscopic systems.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of dynamic flow interaction methods between pipe system and overland in urban flood analysis

Urban flooding can be predicted by using different modeling approaches. This study considered different methods of modeling the dynamic flow interactions between pipe systems and surface flooding in urban areas. These approaches can be divided into two categories based on surface runoff collection units. This paper introduces a new hydrodynamic model that couples the storm water management model and the 2D overland model. The model’s efficiency was validated based on the aforementioned experimental dataset; agreement was verified by correlation values above 0.6. Additionally, this study used different approaches and compared their accuracy in predicting flooding patterns. The results show that the use of sub-catchments to model the collection of surface runoff was not predictive of the inundation process, indicating a lower goodness of fit with the recorded values than that of adopting cells. Moreover, to determine which method of adopting cells to collect runoff could better predict rainstorm-induced inundation, an error and correlation analysis was conducted. The analysis found low error and high correlation, suggesting that inundation can be effectively predicted by the new approaches. Ultimately, this study contributes to existing work on numerical analysis of the interaction methods of urban flooding.
Physicsnist.gov

Towards optical quantum information processing with quantum dots coupled to microstructures

Major improvements have been made on semiconductor quantum dot light sources recently and now they can be seen as a serious candidate for near-future scalable photonic quantum information processing experiments. The three key parameters of these photon sources for such applications have been pushed to extreme values: almost unity single-photon purity and photon indistinguishability, and high brightness. In this paper, we review the progress achieved recently on the quantum dot based single-photon sources.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum quench dynamics of dipolar bosons in 2D optical lattices

We investigate the quench dynamics of the dipolar bosons in two dimensional optical lattice of square geometry using the time dependent Gutzwiller method. The system exhibits different density orders like the checkerboard and the striped pattern, depending upon the polarization angle of the dipoles. We quench the hopping parameter across the striped density wave (SDW) to striped supersolid (SSS) phase transition, and obtain the scaling laws for the correlation length and topological vortex density, as function of the quench rate. The results are reminiscent of the Kibble-Zurek mechanism (KZM). We also investigate the dynamics from the striped supersolid phase to the checkerboard supersolid phase, obtained by quenching the dipole tilt angle $\theta$. This is a first order structural quantum phase transition, and we study the non-equilibrium dynamics from the perspective of the KZM. In particular, we find the number of the domains with checkerboard order follows a power law scaling with the quench rate. This indicates the applicability of the KZM to this first order quantum phase transition.
ComputersNature.com

Confinement and entanglement dynamics on a digital quantum computer

Confinement describes the phenomenon when the attraction between two particles grows with their distance, most prominently found in quantum chromodynamics (QCD) between quarks. In condensed matter physics, confinement can appear in quantum spin chains, for example, in the one dimensional transverse field Ising model (TFIM) with an additional longitudinal field, famously observed in the quantum material cobalt niobate or in optical lattices. Here, we establish that state-of-the-art quantum computers have reached capabilities to simulate confinement physics in spin chains. We report quantitative confinement signatures of the TFIM on an IBM quantum computer observed via two distinct velocities for information propagation from domain walls and their mesonic bound states. We also find the confinement induced slow down of entanglement spreading by implementing randomized measurement protocols for the second order Rényi entanglement entropy. Our results are a crucial step for probing non-perturbative interacting quantum phenomena on digital quantum computers beyond the capabilities of classical hardware.
ComputersAPS physics

Ray-Based Framework for State Identification in Quantum Dot Devices

Quantum dots (QDs) defined with electrostatic gates are a leading platform for a scalable quantum computing implementation. However, with increasing numbers of qubits, the complexity of the control parameter space also grows. Traditional measurement techniques, relying on complete or near-complete exploration via two-parameter scans (images) of the device response, quickly become impractical with increasing numbers of gates. Here we propose to circumvent this challenge by introducing a measurement technique relying on one-dimensional projections of the device response in the multidimensional parameter space. Dubbed the “ray-based classification (RBC) framework,” we use this machine learning (approach to implement a classifier for QD states, enabling automated recognition of qubit-relevant parameter regimes. We show that RBC surpasses the.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical properties of different models of elastic polymer rings: confirming the link between deformation and fragility

We report extensive numerical simulations of different models of 2D polymer rings with internal elasticity. We monitor the dynamical behavior of the rings as a function of the packing fraction, to address the effects of particle deformation on the collective response of the system. In particular, we compare three different models: (i) a recently investigated model [Gnan \& Zaccarelli, Nat. Phys. 15, 683 (2019)], where an inner hertzian field providing the internal elasticity acts on the monomers of the ring, (ii) the same model where the effect of such a field on the center of mass is balanced by opposite forces and (iii) a semi-flexible model where an angular potential between adjacent monomers induces strong particle deformations. By analyzing the dynamics of the three models, we find that, in all cases, there exists a direct link between the system fragility and particle asphericity. Among the three, only the first model displays anomalous dynamics in the form of a super-diffusive behavior of the mean squared displacement and of a compressed exponential relaxation of the density auto-correlation function. We show that this is due to the combination of internal elasticity and the out-of-equilibrium force self-generated by each ring, both of which are necessary ingredients to induce such peculiar behavior often observed in experiments of colloidal gels. These findings reinforce the role of particle deformation, connected to internal elasticity, in driving the dynamical response of dense soft particles.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.