Roger Craig Smith Is Returning As Sonic The Hedgehog

nintendojo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack at the end of January this year, longtime Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith broke many a heart when he announced that he would no longer be providing his talents to the series. The reasons for the breakup were never made publicly available, but fans were disappointed and Craig was very gracious as he thanked them for years of support. Well, it seems that maybe someone at Sega HQ and/or Smith had a change of heart, as the Blue Blur’s voice actor is back!

www.nintendojo.com
Person
Roger Craig Smith
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Games#Sega Games#Sega Hq#Longtime Sonic#Sonic Central#Voicing Sonicthehedgehog#Gratitude#January#Express
