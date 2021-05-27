Roger Craig Smith Is Returning As Sonic The Hedgehog
Back at the end of January this year, longtime Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith broke many a heart when he announced that he would no longer be providing his talents to the series. The reasons for the breakup were never made publicly available, but fans were disappointed and Craig was very gracious as he thanked them for years of support. Well, it seems that maybe someone at Sega HQ and/or Smith had a change of heart, as the Blue Blur’s voice actor is back!www.nintendojo.com