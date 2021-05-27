Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Origin of the quasi-quantized Hall effect in ZrTe

By S. Galeski, T. Ehmcke, R. Wawrzyńczak, P. M. Lozano, K. Cho, A. Sharma, S. Das, F. Küster, P. Sessi, M. Brando, R. Küchler, A. Markou, M. König, P. Swekis, C. Felser, Y. Sassa, Q. Li, G. Gu, M. V. Zimmermann, O. Ivashko, D. I. Gorbunov, S. Zherlitsyn, T. Förster, S. S. P. Parkin, J. Wosnitza, T. Meng, J. Gooth
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quantum Hall effect (QHE) is traditionally considered to be a purely two-dimensional (2D) phenomenon. Recently, however, a three-dimensional (3D) version of the QHE was reported in the Dirac semimetal ZrTe5. It was proposed to arise from a magnetic-field-driven Fermi surface instability, transforming the original 3D electron system into a stack of 2D sheets. Here, we report thermodynamic, spectroscopic, thermoelectric and charge transport measurements on such ZrTe5 samples. The measured properties: magnetization, ultrasound propagation, scanning tunneling spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy, show no signatures of a Fermi surface instability, consistent with in-field single crystal X-ray diffraction. Instead, a direct comparison of the experimental data with linear response calculations based on an effective 3D Dirac Hamiltonian suggests that the quasi-quantization of the observed Hall response emerges from the interplay of the intrinsic properties of the ZrTe5 electronic structure and its Dirac-type semi-metallic character.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Person
Weyl
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Quantum Materials#Quantum Physics#Us Department Of Energy#Mass Effect#Side Effect#Experimental Data#Gxy#Quantum Hall#Xy#E2 H#E2 H#Ll#Cdw#Z Kf#J E Jr Shafer#Emmy Noether Programme#Us Department Of Energy#Dfg#M Shklovskii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
Country
Germany
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Related
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
EngineeringNature.com

Carrier-capture-assisted optoelectronics based on van der Waals materials to imitate medicine-acting metaplasticity

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 60 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, researchers have focused on optoelectronics based on two-dimensional van der Waals materials to realize multifunctional memory and neuron applications. Layered indium selenide (InSe) semiconductors satisfy various requirements as photosensitive channel materials, and enable the realization of intriguing optoelectronic applications. Herein, we demonstrate InSe photonic devices with different trends of output currents rooted in the carrier capture/release events under various gate voltages. Furthermore, we reported an increasing/flattening/decreasing synaptic weight change index (∆Wn) via a modulated gate electric field, which we use to imitate medicine-acting metaplasticity with effective/stable/ineffective features analogous to the synaptic weight change in the nervous system of the human brain. Finally, we take advantage of the low-frequency noise (LFN) measurements and the energy-band explanation to verify the rationality of carrier capture-assisted optoelectronics applied to neural simulation at the device level. Utilizing optoelectronics to simulate essential biomedical neurobehaviors, we experimentally demonstrate the feasibility and meaningfulness of combining electronic engineering with biomedical neurology.
ScienceNature.com

Designing an irreversible metabolic switch for scalable induction of microbial chemical production

Bacteria can be harnessed to synthesise high-value chemicals. A promising strategy for increasing productivity uses inducible control systems to switch metabolism from growth to chemical synthesis once a large population of cell factories are generated. However, use of expensive chemical inducers limits scalability of this approach for biotechnological applications. Switching using cheap nutrients is an appealing alternative, but their tightly regulated uptake and consumption again limits scalability. Here, using mathematical models of fatty acid uptake in E. coli as an exemplary case study, we unravel how the cell’s native regulation and program of induction can be engineered to minimise inducer usage. We show that integrating positive feedback loops into the circuitry creates an irreversible metabolic switch, which, requiring only temporary induction, drastically reduces inducer usage. Our proposed switch should be widely applicable, irrespective of the product of interest, and brings closer the realization of scalable and sustainable microbial chemical production.
PhysicsNature.com

Large intrinsic anomalous Hall effect in SrIrO induced by magnetic proximity effect

The anomalous Hall effect (AHE) is an intriguing transport phenomenon occurring typically in ferromagnets as a consequence of broken time reversal symmetry and spin-orbit interaction. It can be caused by two microscopically distinct mechanisms, namely, by skew or side-jump scattering due to chiral features of the disorder scattering, or by an intrinsic contribution directly linked to the topological properties of the Bloch states. Here we show that the AHE can be artificially engineered in materials in which it is originally absent by combining the effects of symmetry breaking, spin orbit interaction and proximity-induced magnetism. In particular, we find a strikingly large AHE that emerges at the interface between a ferromagnetic manganite (La0.7Sr0.3MnO3) and a semimetallic iridate (SrIrO3). It is intrinsic and originates in the proximity-induced magnetism present in the narrow bands of strong spin-orbit coupling material SrIrO3, which yields values of anomalous Hall conductivity and Hall angle as high as those observed in bulk transition-metal ferromagnets. These results demonstrate the interplay between correlated electron physics and topological phenomena at interfaces between 3d ferromagnets and strong spin-orbit coupling 5d oxides and trace an exciting path towards future topological spintronics at oxide interfaces.
ScienceNature.com

Room temperature electrically pumped topological insulator lasers

Topological insulator lasers (TILs) are a recently introduced family of lasing arrays in which phase locking is achieved through synthetic gauge fields. These single frequency light source arrays operate in the spatially extended edge modes of topologically non-trivial optical lattices. Because of the inherent robustness of topological modes against perturbations and defects, such topological insulator lasers tend to demonstrate higher slope efficiencies as compared to their topologically trivial counterparts. So far, magnetic and non-magnetic optically pumped topological laser arrays as well as electrically pumped TILs that are operating at cryogenic temperatures have been demonstrated. Here we present the first room temperature and electrically pumped topological insulator laser. This laser array, using a structure that mimics the quantum spin Hall effect for photons, generates light at telecom wavelengths and exhibits single frequency emission. Our work is expected to lead to further developments in laser science and technology, while opening up new possibilities in topological photonics.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery and characterization of a new type of domain wall in a row-wise antiferromagnet

Antiferromagnets have recently moved into the focus of application-related research, with the perspective to use them in future spintronics devices. At the same time the experimental determination of the detailed spin texture remains challenging. Here we use spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy to investigate the spin structure of antiferromagnetic domain walls. Comparison with spin dynamics simulations allows the identification of a new type of domain wall, which is a superposition state of the adjacent domains. We determine the relevant magnetic interactions and derive analytical formulas. Our experiments show a pathway to control the number of domain walls by boundary effects, and demonstrate the possibility to change the position of domain walls by interaction with movable adsorbed atoms. The knowledge about the exact spin structure of the domain walls is crucial for an understanding and theoretical modelling of their properties regarding, for instance, dynamics, response in transport experiments, and manipulation.
ChemistryNature.com

Deep-red circularly polarised luminescent C derivatives

Optically active fullerenes, including C60 and C70 derivatives carrying organic substituents, are used in a range of applications because of their unique spectroscopic, catalytic, and chiral recognition properties. However, their inherent photoexcited chirality is yet to be elucidated because of their very poor fluorescence quantum yield (Φf). We synthesised a new chiral C70 derivative, X70A, with 20% yield, by reacting bis-borylated xanthene with C70 in a one-step double addition reaction, followed by a successful optical resolution. The isolation of two separate X70A enantiomers was confirmed by mirror-image circular dichroism spectroscopy in the range of 300–750 nm. In toluene, the enantiomeric pair of X70A clearly revealed mirror-image circularly polarised luminescence (CPL) spectra with a high |glum| value of 7.0 ×  10−3 at 690 nm. The first fullerene-based deep-red CPL of X70A should provide a new guideline for the design of chiral nanocarbon materials.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to: Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

In our Letter published in 20151, we reported epitaxial growth of perovskite around PbS quantum dots. The quantum dot surface is passivated by the crystalline perovskite scaffolding without the need of conventional ligands, leading to a two-orders-of-magnitude enhancement in the photoluminescence quantum yield in infrared quantum dot films. This material provided efficient charge carrier transfer from the perovskite to the quantum dots, enabling sensitization.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ComputersNature.com

Designing zero-dimensional dimer-type all-inorganic perovskites for ultra-fast switching memory

Resistive switching memory that uses halide perovskites (HP) has been considered as next-generation storage devices due to low operation voltage and high on/off ratio. However, the memory still faces challenges for stable operation with fast switching speed, which hinders the practical application. Thus, it should be considered from the stage of designing the HP for memory applications. Here, we design the perovskite memory using a high-throughput screening based on first-principles calculations. Total 696 compositions in four different crystal structures are investigated and essential parameters including stability, vacancy formation, and migration are considered as the descriptor. We select dimer-Cs3Sb2I9 as an optimal HP for memory; the device that uses dimer-Cs3Sb2I9 has ultra-fast switching speed (~20 ns) compared to the device that uses layer-Cs3Sb2I9 (>100 ns). The use of lead-free perovskite avoids environmental problems caused by lead in perovskite. These results demonstrate the feasibility to design the memory with ultra-fast switching speed.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental observation of non-Abelian topological charges and edge states

In the last few decades, topological phase1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 has emerged as a new classification of matter states beyond the Ginzburg–Landau symmetry-breaking paradigm. The underlying global invariant is usually well characterized by integers, such as Chern numbers or winding numbers—the Abelian charges12,13,14,15. Very recently, researchers proposed the notion of non-Abelian topological charges16,17,18,19, which possess non-commutative and fruitful braiding structures with multiple (more than one) bandgaps tangled together. Here we experimentally observe the non-Abelian topological charges in a time-reversal and inversion-symmetric transmission line network. The quaternion-valued non-Abelian topological charges are clearly mapped onto an eigenstate-frame sphere. Moreover, we find a non-Abelian quotient relation that provides a global perspective on the distribution of edge/domain-wall states. Our work opens the door towards characterization and manipulation of non-Abelian topological charges, which may lead to interesting observables such as trajectory-dependent Dirac/Weyl node collisions in two-dimensional systems16,17,20, admissible nodal line configurations in three dimensions16,19,20, and may provide insight into certain strongly correlated phases of twisted bilayer graphene21.
ChemistryNature.com

In situ plant materials hyperspectral imaging by multimodal scattering near-field optical microscopy

Plant cells are elaborate three-dimensional polymer nano-constructs with complex chemistry. The bulk response of plants to light, in the far-field, is ultimately encoded by optical scattering from these nano-constructs. Their chemical and physical properties may be acquired through their interaction with a modulated nano-tip using scattering scanning near-field optical microscopy. Here, using this technique, we present 20 nm spatial resolution mechanical, spectral and optical mappings of plant cell walls. We first address the problem of plant polymers tracking through pretreatment and processing. Specifically, cellulose and lignin footprints are traced within a set of delignified specimen, establishing the factors hindering complete removal of lignin, an important industrial polymer. Furthermore, we determine the frequency dependent dielectric function \({\epsilon }(\omega)={(n+ik)}^{2}\) of plant material in the range 28 ≤ ω ≤ 58 THz, and show how the environmental chemical variation is imprinted in the nanoscale variability of n and k. This nanometrology is a promise for further progress in the development of plant-based (meta-)materials.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation study for the pulling translocation of a polymer globule

The pulling translocation of a polymer globule through a nanopore is simulated by using the Langevin dynamics method. The head of the polymer is pulled with a constant pulling force or with a constant pulling speed. The scaling relations between the polymer translocation time τ and polymer length N and between τ and the pulling force F/speed v are investigated. For translocation induced by a constant pulling force, we obtain τ ~F−β with β = 0.88 at large pulling forces and τ ~Nα for long polymer chains. However, the exponent α is dependent on the intrapolymer interaction strength. For the translocation induced by a constant pulling speed, we obtain τ ~v−0.92 at large pulling speeds and α = 1.24 for long polymer chains. The results show that the conformational changes of the polymer chain during translocation and the entropic and enthalpic forces due to the straight conformation at the trans side play important roles in the pulling translocation of polymer globules.
PhysicsNature.com

Observation of domain wall bimerons in chiral magnets

Topological defects embedded in or combined with domain walls have been proposed in various systems, some of which are referred to as domain wall skyrmions or domain wall bimerons. However, the experimental observation of such topological defects remains an ongoing challenge. Here, using Lorentz transmission electron microscopy, we report the experimental discovery of domain wall bimerons in chiral magnet Co-Zn-Mn(110) thin films. By applying a magnetic field, multidomain structures develop, and simultaneously, chained or isolated bimerons arise as the localized state between the domains with the opposite in-plane components of net magnetization. The multidomain formation is attributed to magnetic anisotropy and dipolar interaction, and domain wall bimerons are stabilized by the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction. In addition, micromagnetic simulations show that domain wall bimerons appear for a wide range of conditions in chiral magnets with cubic magnetic anisotropy. Our results promote further study in various fields of physics.
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
ChemistryNature.com

Deep learning-based estimation of Flory–Huggins parameter of A–B block copolymers from cross-sectional images of phase-separated structures

In this study, deep learning (DL)-based estimation of the Flory–Huggins χ parameter of A-B diblock copolymers from two-dimensional cross-sectional images of three-dimensional (3D) phase-separated structures were investigated. 3D structures with random networks of phase-separated domains were generated from real-space self-consistent field simulations in the 25–40 χN range for chain lengths (N) of 20 and 40. To confirm that the prepared data can be discriminated using DL, image classification was performed using the VGG-16 network. We comprehensively investigated the performances of the learned networks in the regression problem. The generalization ability was evaluated from independent images with the unlearned χN. We found that, except for large χN values, the standard deviation values were approximately 0.1 and 0.5 for A-component fractions of 0.2 and 0.35, respectively. The images for larger χN values were more difficult to distinguish. In addition, the learning performances for the 4-class problem were comparable to those for the 8-class problem, except when the χN values were large. This information is useful for the analysis of real experimental image data, where the variation of samples is limited.
PhysicsNature.com

Unusual competition of superconductivity and charge-density-wave state in a compressed topological kagome metal

Understanding the competition between superconductivity and other ordered states (such as antiferromagnetic or charge-density-wave (CDW) state) is a central issue in condensed matter physics. The recently discovered layered kagome metal AV3Sb5 (A = K, Rb, and Cs) provides us a new playground to study the interplay of superconductivity and CDW state by involving nontrivial topology of band structures. Here, we conduct high-pressure electrical transport and magnetic susceptibility measurements to study CsV3Sb5 with the highest Tc of 2.7 K in AV3Sb5 family. While the CDW transition is monotonically suppressed by pressure, superconductivity is enhanced with increasing pressure up to P1 ≈ 0.7 GPa, then an unexpected suppression on superconductivity happens until pressure around 1.1 GPa, after that, Tc is enhanced with increasing pressure again. The CDW is completely suppressed at a critical pressure P2 ≈ 2 GPa together with a maximum Tc of about 8 K. In contrast to a common dome-like behavior, the pressure-dependent Tc shows an unexpected double-peak behavior. The unusual suppression of Tc at P1 is concomitant with the rapidly damping of quantum oscillations, sudden enhancement of the residual resistivity and rapid decrease of magnetoresistance. Our discoveries indicate an unusual competition between superconductivity and CDW state in pressurized kagome lattice.