B.J. Thomas, who passed away on May 29 at the age of 78, had 27 pop Top 100 songs in the 1960s through the 1980s. His biggest pop hits were his three gold singles. First there was the original version of “Hooked on a Feeling” charting in late 1968 through early 1969, with Mike Herrin on electric sitar. Next there was the Academy Award winning Hal David and Burt Bacharach composition “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” from the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. This song stayed in the Top 40 for 22 weeks and was No. 1 for most of January 1970. Thomas’ third gold record not only was No. 1 on the pop chart, but also on the adult contemporary and country charts in 1975, “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song.”