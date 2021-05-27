Cancel
An ad agency in London ‘run by Russians’ offered thousands of dollars to scores of top European social media influencers to smear the Pfizer vaccine and post negatively on the Covod jab.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo jab or not to jab? For many, this isn’t a question; it’s simply what has to be done. However, there are agencies that are trying to promote anti-vaccine sentiment via European Influencers. News is that a fake London ad agency with apparent ties to Russia is spreading lies about the dangers posed by the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. European influencers were told to publish links on YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok to leak reports containing data that supposedly shows how the Covid vaccine is causing hundreds of deaths.

luxurylaunches.com
