Non-associative phase separation in an evaporating droplet as a model for prebiotic compartmentalization

Blood pools can spread on several types of substrates depending on the surrounding environment and conditions. Understanding the influence of these parameters on the spreading of blood pools can provide crime scene investigators with useful information. The focus of the present study is on phase separation, that is, when the serum spreads outside the main blood pool. For this purpose, blood pools with constant initial masses on wooden floors that were either varnished or not were created at ambient temperatures of \(21~^{\circ }\hbox {C}\), \(29~^{\circ }\hbox {C}\), and \(37~^{\circ }\hbox {C}\) with a relative humidity varying from 20 to 90%. The range \(21~^{\circ }\hbox {C}\) to \(37~^{\circ }\hbox {C}\) covers almost all worldwide indoor cases. The same whole blood from the same donor was used for all experiments. As a result, an increase in relative humidity was found to result in an increase in the final pool area. In addition, at the three different experimental temperatures, the serum spread outside the main pool at relative humidity levels above 50%. This phase separation is more significant on varnished substrates, and does not lead to any changes in the drying morphology. This phenomenon is explained by the competition between coagulation and evaporation.