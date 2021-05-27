Cancel
Sulfamic acid pyromellitic diamide-functionalized MCM-41 as a multifunctional hybrid catalyst for melting-assisted solvent-free synthesis of bioactive 3,4-dihydropyrimidin-2-(1H)-ones

By Ehsan Valiey, Mohammad G. Dekamin, Zahra Alirezvani
 14 days ago

This study introduces a practical approach to fabricate a novel hybrid acidic catalyst, namely sulfamic acid pyromellitic diamide-functionalized MCM-41 (MCM-41-APS-PMDA-NHSO3H). Various techniques such as FTIR, TGA, XRD, BET, FESEM, and EDX were used to confirm its structural characteristics. The efficiency of the new MCM-41-APS-PMDA-NHSO3H organosilica nanomaterials, as a heterogenous nanocatalyst, was examined in the synthesis of biologically active 3,4-dihydropyrimidin-2-(1H)-one derivatives under solvent-free conditions. It was found that the nanoporous MCM-41-APS-PMDA-NHSO3H, demonstrating acidic nature and high surface area, can activate all the Biginelli reaction components to afford desired 3,4-dihydropyrimidin-2-(1H)-ones under solvent-free conditions in short reaction time. Furthermore, easy and quick isolation of the new introduced hybrid organosilica from the reaction mixture as well as its reusability with negligible loss of activity in at least five consecutive runs are another advantages of this green protocol.

