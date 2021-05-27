Cancel
Technology

Sound pressure level spectrum analysis by combination of 4D PTV and ANFIS method around automotive side-view mirror models

By Dong Kim, Arman Safdari, Kyung Chun Kim
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper proposes a data augmentation method based on artificial intelligence (AI) to obtain sound level spectrum as predicting the spatial and temporal data of time-resolved three-dimensional Particle Tracking Velocimetry (4D PTV) data. A 4D PTV has used to measure flow characteristics of three side mirror models adopting the Shake-The-Box (STB) algorithm with four high-speed cameras on a robotic arm for measuring industrial scale. Helium filled soap bubbles are used as tracers in the wind tunnel experiment to characterize flow structures around automobile side mirror models. Full volumetric velocity fields and evolution of vortex structures are obtained and analyzed. Instantaneous pressure fields are deduced by solving a Poisson equation based on the 4D PTV data. To predict spatial and temporal data of velocity field, artificial intelligence (AI)-based data prediction method has applied. Adaptive Neural Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS) based machine learning algorithm works well to find 4D missing data behind the automobile side mirror model. Using the ANFIS model, power spectrum of velocity fluctuations and sound level spectrum of pressure fluctuations are successfully obtained to assess flow and noise characteristics of three different side mirror models.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptv#Data Science#Data Visualization#Pressure Measurement#Modelling#Experimental Data#Car Models#Computer Models#Mathematical Models#Performance Data#Anfis#Stb#Khalighi Et Al#Dns#Les#Reynolds#Hfsb#Quantronix Darwin#Pref#P Machine
