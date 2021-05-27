Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Quantized spin Hall conductance in a magnetically doped two dimensional topological insulator

By Saquib Shamim, Wouter Beugeling, Pragya Shekhar, Kalle Bendias, Lukas Lunczer, Johannes Kleinlein, Hartmut Buhmann, Laurens W. Molenkamp
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after the discovery of the quantum spin Hall effect, it has been predicted that a magnetic impurity in the presence of strong Coulomb interactions will destroy the quantum spin Hall effect. However, the fate of the quantum spin Hall effect in the presence of magnetic impurities has not yet been experimentally investigated. Here, we report the successful experimental demonstration of a quantized spin Hall resistance in HgTe quantum wells dilutely alloyed with magnetic Mn atoms. These quantum wells exhibit an inverted band structure that is very similar to that of the undoped material. Micron sized devices of (Hg,Mn)Te quantum well (in the topological phase) show a quantized spin Hall resistance of h/2e2 at low temperatures and zero magnetic field. At finite temperatures, we observe signatures of the Kondo effect due to interaction between the helical edge channels and magnetic impurities. Our work lays the foundation for future investigations of magnetically doped quantum spin Hall materials towards the realization of chiral Majorana fermions.

www.nature.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Doping#European Union#Cos#Quantum Materials#Superconductors#Distribution Channels#Coulomb#Qsh#Tk#Inas#Gasb#Leibniz Program#Hughes#Dfg#A K Polini#Micron#Egap#I L Yudson#C Moore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Google
Related
PhysicsNature.com

Origin of the quasi-quantized Hall effect in ZrTe

The quantum Hall effect (QHE) is traditionally considered to be a purely two-dimensional (2D) phenomenon. Recently, however, a three-dimensional (3D) version of the QHE was reported in the Dirac semimetal ZrTe5. It was proposed to arise from a magnetic-field-driven Fermi surface instability, transforming the original 3D electron system into a stack of 2D sheets. Here, we report thermodynamic, spectroscopic, thermoelectric and charge transport measurements on such ZrTe5 samples. The measured properties: magnetization, ultrasound propagation, scanning tunneling spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy, show no signatures of a Fermi surface instability, consistent with in-field single crystal X-ray diffraction. Instead, a direct comparison of the experimental data with linear response calculations based on an effective 3D Dirac Hamiltonian suggests that the quasi-quantization of the observed Hall response emerges from the interplay of the intrinsic properties of the ZrTe5 electronic structure and its Dirac-type semi-metallic character.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

Using the circular vibration of surface acoustic waves, a collaborative research group have successfully controlled the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film. Their research was published in the journal Nature Communications on May 10, 2021. Essentially, acoustic waves are waves of atomic vibrations in a substance. When the waves propagate...
PhysicsPhys.org

Electrons on the edge: Atomically thin quantum spin hall materials

Quantum spin Hall insulators are a class of two-dimensional (2D) topological states of matter that are electrically insulating in their interior but, unlike semiconductors, carry a pair of one-dimensional (1D) metallic states, which are strictly confined to their edges. Particular to these 'edgy' 1D electrons is that they are what...
MathematicsNature.com

Low rank representations for quantum simulation of electronic structure

The quantum simulation of quantum chemistry is a promising application of quantum computers. However, for N molecular orbitals, the \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{4})\) gate complexity of performing Hamiltonian and unitary Coupled Cluster Trotter steps makes simulation based on such primitives challenging. We substantially reduce the gate complexity of such primitives through a two-step low-rank factorization of the Hamiltonian and cluster operator, accompanied by truncation of small terms. Using truncations that incur errors below chemical accuracy allow one to perform Trotter steps of the arbitrary basis electronic structure Hamiltonian with \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{3})\) gate complexity in small simulations, which reduces to \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{2})\) gate complexity in the asymptotic regime; and unitary Coupled Cluster Trotter steps with \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{3})\) gate complexity as a function of increasing basis size for a given molecule. In the case of the Hamiltonian Trotter step, these circuits have \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{2})\) depth on a linearly connected array, an improvement over the \({\mathcal{O}}({N}^{3})\) scaling assuming no truncation. As a practical example, we show that a chemically accurate Hamiltonian Trotter step for a 50 qubit molecular simulation can be carried out in the molecular orbital basis with as few as 4000 layers of parallel nearest-neighbor two-qubit gates, consisting of fewer than 105 non-Clifford rotations. We also apply our algorithm to iron–sulfur clusters relevant for elucidating the mode of action of metalloenzymes.
ScienceNature.com

Self-biased magnetoelectric switching at room temperature in three-phase ferroelectric–antiferromagnetic–ferrimagnetic nanocomposites

Magnetoelectric systems could be used to develop magnetoelectric random access memory and microsensor devices. One promising system is the two-phase 3-1-type multiferroic nanocomposite in which a one-dimensional magnetic column is embedded in a three-dimensional ferroelectric matrix. However, it suffers from a number of limitations including unwanted leakage currents and the need for biasing with a magnetic field. Here we show that the addition of an antiferromagnet to a 3-1-type multiferroic nanocomposite can lead to a large, self-biased magnetoelectric effect at room temperature. Our three-phase system is composed of a ferroelectric Na0.5Bi0.5TiO3 matrix in which ferrimagnetic NiFe2O4 nanocolumns coated with antiferromagnetic p-type NiO are embedded. This system, which is self-assembled, exhibits a magnetoelectric coefficient of up to 1.38 × 10–9 s m–1, which is large enough to switch the magnetic anisotropy from the easy axis (Keff = 0.91 × 104 J m–3) to the easy plane (Keff = –1.65 × 104 J m–3).
PhysicsNature.com

Magnetic charge propagation upon a 3D artificial spin-ice

Magnetic charge propagation in spin-ice materials has yielded a paradigm-shift in science, allowing the symmetry between electricity and magnetism to be studied. Recent work is now suggesting the spin-ice surface may be important in mediating the ordering and associated phase space in such materials. Here, we detail a 3D artificial spin-ice, which captures the exact geometry of bulk systems, allowing magnetic charge dynamics to be directly visualized upon the surface. Using magnetic force microscopy, we observe vastly different magnetic charge dynamics along two principal directions. For a field applied along the surface termination, local energetics force magnetic charges to nucleate over a larger characteristic distance, reducing their magnetic Coulomb interaction and producing uncorrelated monopoles. In contrast, applying a field transverse to the surface termination yields highly correlated monopole-antimonopole pairs. Detailed simulations suggest it is the difference in effective chemical potential as well as the energy landscape experienced during dynamics that yields the striking differences in monopole transport.
Sciencetechxplore.com

One-dimensional Anderson insulators predicted to host the bulk photovoltaic effect

Materials in which electrons are strongly localized are promising for use in next-generation solar cells and optoelectronic devices, calculations by a RIKEN theoretical physicist and a collaborator have indicated. Conventional photovoltaic devices such as solar cells and light detectors use a phenomenon known as the photovoltaic effect to convert light...
ChemistryNature.com

Flow of long chain hydrocarbons through carbon nanotubes (CNTs)

The pressure-driven flow of long-chain hydrocarbons in nanosized pores is important in energy, environmental, biological, and pharmaceutical applications. This paper examines the flow of hexane, heptane, and decane in carbon nanotubes (CNTs) of pore diameters 1–8 nm using molecular dynamic simulations. Enhancement of water flow in CNTs in comparison to rates predicted by continuum models has been well established in the literature. Our work was intended to observe if molecular dynamic simulations of hydrocarbon flow in CNTs produced similar enhancements. We used the OPLS-AA force field to simulate the hydrocarbons and the CNTs. Our simulations predicted the bulk densities of the hydrocarbons to be within 3% of the literature values. Molecular sizes and shapes of the hydrocarbon molecules compared to the pore size create interesting density patterns for smaller sized CNTs. We observed moderate flow enhancements for all the hydrocarbons (1–100) flowing through small-sized CNTs. For very small CNTs the larger hydrocarbons were forced to flow in a cork-screw fashion. As a result of this flow orientation, the larger molecules flowed as effectively (similar enhancements) as the smaller hydrocarbons.
Chemistrycell.com

Chemical bonds in topological materials

Topological materials have captivated scientists for over a decade due to their unusual ability to have charge carriers behave like different particles in extended solids. The way that these carriers behave in topological materials allows for model systems that help us better understand fundamental physical phenomena. Although topological materials have...
ScienceNature.com

Realization of quasicrystalline quadrupole topological insulators in electrical circuits

Quadrupole topological insulators are a new class of topological insulators with quantized quadrupole moments, which support protected gapless corner states. The experimental demonstrations of quadrupole-topological insulators were reported in a series of artificial materials, such as photonic crystals, acoustic crystals, and electrical circuits. In all these cases, the underlying structures have discrete translational symmetry and thus are periodic. Here we experimentally realize two-dimensional aperiodic-quasicrystalline quadrupole-topological insulators by constructing them in electrical circuits, and observe the spectrally and spatially localized corner modes. In measurement, the modes appear as topological boundary resonances in the corner impedance spectra. Additionally, we demonstrate the robustness of corner modes on the circuit. Our circuit design may be extended to study topological phases in higher-dimensional aperiodic structures.
ChemistryNature.com

Magnetic properties of (BiLa)(Fe,Co)O films fabricated by a pulsed DC reactive sputtering and demonstration of magnetization reversal by electric field

(Bi1−xLax)(Fe,Co)O3 multiferroic magnetic film were fabricated using pulsed DC (direct current) sputtering technique and demonstrated magnetization reversal by applied electric field. The fabricated (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 films exhibited hysteresis curves of both ferromagnetic and ferroelectric behavior. The saturated magnetization (Ms) of the multiferroic film was about 70 emu/cm3. The squareness (S) (= remanent magnetization (Mr)/Ms) and coercivity (Hc) of perpendicular to film plane are 0.64 and 4.2 kOe which are larger compared with films in parallel to film plane of 0.5 and 2.5 kOe. The electric and magnetic domain structures of the (Bi0.41La0.59)(Fe0.75Co0.25)O3 film analyzed by electric force microscopy (EFM) and magnetic force microscopy (MFM) were clearly induced with submicron scale by applying a local electric field. This magnetization reversal indicates the future realization of high performance magnetic device with low power consumption.
Physicsarxiv.org

Van der Waals interaction affects wrinkle formation in two-dimensional materials

Pablo Ares, Yi Bo Wang, Colin R. Woods, James Dougherty, Laura Fumagalli, Francisco Guinea, Benny Davidovitch, Kostya S. Novoselov. Nonlinear mechanics of solids is an exciting field that encompasses both beautiful mathematics, such as the emergence of instabilities and the formation of complex patterns, as well as multiple applications. Two-dimensional crystals and van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures allow revisiting this field on the atomic level, allowing much finer control over the parameters and offering atomistic interpretation of experimental observations. In this work, we consider the formation of instabilities consisting of radially-oriented wrinkles around mono- and few-layer "bubbles" in two-dimensional vdW heterostructures. Interestingly, the shape and wavelength of the wrinkles depend not only on the thickness of the two-dimensional crystal forming the bubble, but also on the atomistic structure of the interface between the bubble and the substrate, which can be controlled by their relative orientation. We argue that the periodic nature of these patterns emanates from an energetic balance between the resistance of the top membrane to bending, which favors large wavelength of wrinkles, and the membrane-substrate vdW attraction, which favors small wrinkle amplitude. Employing the classical "Winkler foundation" model of elasticity theory, we show that the number of radial wrinkles conveys a valuable relationship between the bending rigidity of the top membrane and the strength of the vdW interaction. Armed with this relationship, we use our data to demonstrate a nontrivial dependence of the bending rigidity on the number of layers in the top membrane, which shows two different regimes driven by slippage between the layers, and a high sensitivity of the vdW force to the alignment between the substrate and the membrane.
ChemistryNature.com

A graph-based network for predicting chemical reaction pathways in solid-state materials synthesis

Accelerated inorganic synthesis remains a significant challenge in the search for novel, functional materials. Many of the principles which enable “synthesis by design” in synthetic organic chemistry do not exist in solid-state chemistry, despite the availability of extensive computed/experimental thermochemistry data. In this work, we present a chemical reaction network model for solid-state synthesis constructed from available thermochemistry data and devise a computationally tractable approach for suggesting likely reaction pathways via the application of pathfinding algorithms and linear combination of lowest-cost paths in the network. We demonstrate initial success of the network in predicting complex reaction pathways comparable to those reported in the literature for YMnO3, Y2Mn2O7, Fe2SiS4, and YBa2Cu3O6.5. The reaction network presents opportunities for enabling reaction pathway prediction, rapid iteration between experimental/theoretical results, and ultimately, control of the synthesis of solid-state materials.
ChemistryPosted by
SlashGear

A new dry transfer technique precisely positions optical quality carbon nanotubes

One of the trends for electronic devices in all industries is for them to get smaller and smaller. As devices are increasingly built on a smaller scale, scientists and material researchers are always looking to develop new materials at the atomic level. Researchers from the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research and Center for Advanced Photonics, along with other collaborators, have developed a new technique for engineering matter at the atomic level. The new technique is a dry transfer technique that uses no solvents and can precisely position optical quality carbon nanotubes.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Tunable Two-Dimensional Group-III Metal Alloys

Siavash Rajabpour, Alexander Vera, Wen He, Benjamin N. Katz, Roland J. Koch, Margaux Lassaunière, Xuegang Chen, Cequn Li, Katharina Nisi, Hesham El-Sherif, Maxwell T. Wetherington, Chengye Dong, Aaron Bostwick, Chris Jozwiak, Adri C.T. van Duin, Nabil Bassim, Jun Zhu, Gwo-Ching Wang, Ursula Wurstbauer, Eli Rotenberg, Vincent Crespi, Su Ying Quek, Joshua A. Robinson.
Sciencearxiv.org

Two-dimensional Ferroelectric Ferromagnetic Half Semiconductor in VOF monolayer

Two-dimensional (2D) multiferroics have been casted great attention owing to their promising prospects for miniaturized electronic and memory devices.Here, we proposed a highly stable 2D multiferroic, VOF monolayer, which is an intrinsic ferromagnetic half semiconductor with large spin polarization ~2 $\mu_{B}/V$ atom and a significant uniaxial magnetic anisotropy along a-axis (410 $\mu eV/V$ atom). Meanwhile, it shows excellent ferroelectricity with a large spontaneous polarization 32.7 $\mu C/cm^{2}$ and a moderate energy barrier (~43 meV/atom) between two ferroelectric states, which can be ascribed to the Jahn-Teller distortion.Moreover, VOF monolayer harbors an ultra-large negative Poisson's ratio in the in-plane direction (~-0.34). The Curie temperature evaluated from the Monte Carlo simulations based on the Ising model is about 215 K, which can be enhanced room temperature under -4% compressive biaxial strain.The combination of ferromagnetism and ferroelectricity in the VOF monolayer could provide a promising platform for future study of multiferroic effects and next-generation multifunctional nanoelectronic device applications.
Physicsarxiv.org

Magnetic moiré surface states and flat chern band in topological insulators

We theoretically study the effect of magnetic moiré superlattice on the topological surface states by introducing a continuum model of Dirac electrons with a single Dirac cone moving in the time-reversal symmetry breaking periodic pontential. The Zeeman-type moiré potentials generically gap out the moiré surface Dirac cones and give rise to isolated flat Chern minibands with Chern number $\pm1$. This result provides a promising platform for realizing the time-reversal breaking correlated topological phases. In a $C_6$ periodic potential, when the scalar $U_0$ and Zeeman $\Delta_1$ moiré potential strengths are equal to each other, we find that energetically the first three bands of $\Gamma$-valley moiré surface electrons are non-degenerate and realize i) an $s$-orbital model on a honeycomb lattice, ii) a degenerate $p_x,p_y$-orbitals model on a honeycomb lattice, and iii) a hybridized $sd^2$-orbital model on a kagome lattice, where moiré surface Dirac cones in these bands emerge. When $U_0\neq\Delta_1$, the difference between the two moiré potential serves as an effective spin-orbit coupling and opens a topological gap in the emergent moiré surface Dirac cones.
ChemistryNature.com

Interplay of spin–orbit coupling and Coulomb interaction in ZnO-based electron system

Spin–orbit coupling (SOC) is pivotal for various fundamental spin-dependent phenomena in solids and their technological applications. In semiconductors, these phenomena have been so far studied in relatively weak electron–electron interaction regimes, where the single electron picture holds. However, SOC can profoundly compete against Coulomb interaction, which could lead to the emergence of unconventional electronic phases. Since SOC depends on the electric field in the crystal including contributions of itinerant electrons, electron–electron interactions can modify this coupling. Here we demonstrate the emergence of the SOC effect in a high-mobility two-dimensional electron system in a simple band structure MgZnO/ZnO semiconductor. This electron system also features strong electron–electron interaction effects. By changing the carrier density with Mg-content, we tune the SOC strength and achieve its interplay with electron–electron interaction. These systems pave a way to emergent spintronic phenomena in strong electron correlation regimes and to the formation of quasiparticles with the electron spin strongly coupled to the density.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Three Dimensional Orientation of Complex Molecules Excited by Two-Color Femtosecond Pulses

We study the excitation of asymmetric-top (including chiral) molecules by two-color femtosecond laser pulses. In the cases of non-chiral asymmetric-top molecules excited by an orthogonally polarized two-color pulse, we demonstrate, classically and quantum mechanically, three-dimensional orientation. For chiral molecules, we show that the orientation induced by a cross-polarized two-color pulse is enantioselective along the laser propagation direction, namely, the two enantiomers are oriented in opposite directions. On the short time scale, the classical and quantum simulations give results that are in excellent agreement, whereas on the longer time scale, the enantioselective orientation exhibits quantum beats. These observations are qualitatively explained by analyzing the interaction potential between the two-color pulse and molecular (hyper-)polarizability. The prospects for utilizing the long-lasting orientation for measuring and using the enantioselective orientation for separating the individual enantiomers are discussed.