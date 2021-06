CEO Cheryl Paddack of North Marin Community Services takes the values she learned from her father and puts them to good use to benefit her community. From the time she was young, Cheryl Paddack had an inkling that helping others was her destiny. She didn’t know where life’s path would take her, but the impulse to give back was already ingrained. “I learned as a young person that serving the community would be part of my life,” she says. Now CEO of North Marin Community Services in Novato, she grew up in Victoria, British Columbia, where her father, Lorne Whyte, was CEO of Tourism Victoria for 25 years and co-founder of the TerrifVic Jazz Festival. He expected everyone in the family to participate in the annual music celebration, and Paddack began volunteering when she was a teenager. That experience set the foundation for her future career by instilling in her the value of participating in the community and taking responsibility for caring for it.