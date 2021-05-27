Holly St Clair on honesty, mental health and their cathartic admission of failure
"This is changing though," the London-based illustrator tells us, "I'm in one of those weird periods where I don't really know what I'm doing or how to define it," simply stating, "everything is quite wobbly." Looking to be defined by their goals and not their current situation, however, Holly explains, "At this moment my goal is to connect with people more meaningfully," adding, "whether that's through teaching or posting or tattooing or something else I haven't discovered yet is hard to say."www.creativeboom.com