Holly St Clair on honesty, mental health and their cathartic admission of failure

If anyone says this last year hasn’t been stressful, well, I'd ask what rock they were living under! But how we've dealt with the pandemic stress varies greatly based on our lives. Do we have kids? Parents who need care? Jobs that remained demanding or disappeared? While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, mental health awareness is much more enduring as we work back to normal. To help us do that and recognize where we may be struggling, I'm happy to welcome Dr. Kristen Navarette, medical director at MVP Health Care, and Dr. Dawn Gonsalves, medical director and psychiatrist at MVP Health Care.