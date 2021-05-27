Ian Somerhalder's Wife Is a Vampire Drama Star Too — Get to Know Nikki Reed and Their Daughter

Ian Somerhalder is happily married to Nikki Reed, another vampire drama star with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter. Take a look into the actress's life!

Many might remember Ian Somerhalder as Damon in the hit series "Vampire Diaries." But what some might not know is that he is married—to another "vampire."

Nikki Reed, Somerhalder's wife of six years, was a supporting character in the famous "Twilight" franchise. Want to know all about her and the duo's life together? Get all the details here!

REED AND SOMERHALDER'S ROMANCE

Reed and Somerhalder reportedly started dating in the summer of 2014. After only three weeks together, the pair adopted a horse called Eagle and moved in together.

By December, the pair had taken their romance to another level as they were spotted skiing with Reed's brother Nathan. At this point, it became evident Somerhalder's relationship with the actress was getting serious.

In an Instagram post shared the following month, Somerhalder could not help gushing about how he spent the new year with Reed.

A few days later, US Weekly confirmed that the lovebirds had gotten engaged. A source described Reed as madly in love, adding that their love was easy because they were friends before.

In April 2015, Somerhalder and Reed said their "I do's" in an intimate secret ceremony in Topanga before heading to Tulum, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

Since their nuptials, Somerhalder and Reed have consistently shown off their beautiful love on social media, and fans can't get enough.

To celebrate their second anniversary in 2017, Reed and Somerhalder shared snapshots from their wedding alongside sweet tributes dedicated to each other.

THEIR DAUGHTER

In May 2017, Reed and Somerhalder had exciting news— they were expecting their first child together. Expectedly, the couple was more than happy about their new addition.

On July 25, 2017, the pair became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter Bodhi. Since then, Reed and Somerhalder have constantly given a glimpse into their parenting journey.

In April 2019, Reed opened up about her breastfeeding experience with the then-20-month-old Bodhi. The actress admitted that when it comes to feeding, she follows her daughter's lead.

While this meant breastfeeding the toddler a little longer than most kids, Reed encouraged other mothers to do what works best for their babies.

REED THE ACTRESS

At only fifteen, Reed was cast in the movie "Thirteen," where she acted as Evie, a teenager whose secret life centered around a party-hard lifestyle.

However, the fame Reed got from the film also came with negative attention, making it difficult for the young actress to continue her high school education.

After a while, Reed resorted to homeschooling but later returned to regular high school, where she eventually got her GED and graduated.

Reed's next big role came when she was cast as the beautiful, icy Rosalie Hale, adopted sister of Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise.

However, despite "Twilight's" success, Reed could not bank off the fame she got from the franchise. But this does not mean the actress has not found another passion. Read on to find out all about Reed's newfound love.

REED THE JEWELER

While Reed's interest in Hollywood might have fizzled out over time, interestingly, she has managed to make a name for herself in the jewelry industry.

The actress is the proud owner of BaYou with Love, a company that makes a 14-18 karat gold jewelry collection specially designed by Reed.

Today, not only is Reed proud of how far she has come with the company, but she has also successfully learned to strike a work-life balance over the years.

In May 2019, Reed revealed she learned how to say no to things that were not allowing her to be present as a mother. For the actress, that was a game-changer.

Six months after that, Reed explained that while running a business and raising a baby is something new moms struggle with, it can be achieved with conscious efforts.

Earlier this year, Reed once again opened up about her work-life balance, admitting that the pandemic forced her to find new ways to cope with her role as a mom and business owner.

While this sometimes means the actor getting up at 4 am (four hours before her daughter wakes up) to get work done, she feels creatively fulfilled nonetheless.

Time and time again, Reed has proven herself to be a multi-dimensional woman. An actress, a wife, a mom, an entrepreneur; this queen seems to have it all figured out!