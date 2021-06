Legendary singer/songwriter David Crosby's solo career has been more prolific in the past decade than it ever has before, and he has just now announced a new solo album -- his fifth since his 2014 comeback album Croz -- called For Free and due July 23 via BMG. The album was made with Crosby's son James Raymond, who also produced 2017's Sky Trails, and it was made with some of the same musicians of that album. It also features contributions from Michael McDonald, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and Sarah Jarosz, the latter of whom appears on the title track, which is a cover of the classic song by Crosby's longtime friend and collaborator Joni Mitchell.