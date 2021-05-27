Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Gretsch injects more P-90 power into its value-packed Streamliner series with two new guitar models

By Rob Laing
MusicRadar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGretsch's Streamliners are some of the very best value electric guitars available right now – and they keep getting better. We're especially pleased to see more P-90-style models entering the latest range – arguably the king of all pickup types with a best of both worlds character. And the new Center Block and Center Block Jr is embracing them with their new design FideliSonic pickups.

www.musicradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P 90#Acoustic Guitar#Electric Guitar#Character Design#Sound Design#Tron#G2655 P90 Center#G2655t P90#Bigsby B50#Brownstone#G2622t P90#Gunmetal#Gretsch Guitars#Value Packed Streamliner#Models#Two Tone Mint Metallic#Two Tone Sahara Metallic#Two Tone Midnight#Fidelisonic 90s Pickups#Pickup Volume Controls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 4 Series range to get new models and color choices this summer

BMW just announced that the 4 Series range will get several new models starting this summer as well as more than a few color choices and trims. The arrival of the 4 Series convertible will be celebrated with the introduction of more choices than ever meant to allow you to customize your car however you feel like. Starting this July the 4 Series model range will also include two new all-wheel drive models.
Carsguitar.com

Gretsch adds to its semi-hollow range with new range of staple-P90 fitted models

Gretsch has officially launched its new semi-hollow Streamliner models, first announced as part of its 2021 range back in January. The new guitars all come fitted with Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, and have a number of tailpiece and finish options across the range. G2622T-P90 / G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block. Both feature...
GuitarMusicRadar.com

Gibson reveals new Olive Drab and Ebony guitar models

Clean pastel shades are all well and good but we love Gibsons in Olive Drab and Ebony, so imagine our delight at the news the company have a whole collection in both finishes featuring its most popular electric guitar models. The Exclusives Collection is available only via Gibson.com and there's...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker gives you 360° of audio in a cup-size form factor

Be the life of the party when you have the Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker. This portable speaker gives you 360° of room-filling sound. And, with its design that’s smaller than a coffee cup, it’s easy to transport anywhere. Moreover, you’ll enjoy heart-thumping bass thanks to the BassUp technology. Additionally, with the Soundcore app, you can be your own DJ. Change the sound profile, adjust the volume, and turn the speaker on and off with this handy app. Best of all, this palm-size speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating. That means you can totally take the Soundcore Mini 3 to pool or beach parties without worrying. Even better, with 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, the good times will keep going. Finally, with PartyCast Technology, you can link multiple Soundcore PartyCast speakers for unforgettable beats.
Carspremierguitar.com

Gretsch Guitars Launches Center-Block P-90 Models

Gretsch today expands the Streamliner Collection with the all-new G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby, G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail, G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby and G2655-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail. These models are designed for three...
ElectronicsGuitar World Magazine

Chaos Audio unveils new-and-improved version of its Bluetooth-enabled multi-FX pedal, the Stratus

Seven months after Chaos Audio announced its first-generation Bluetooth-enabled multi-effects guitar pedal, the music tech start-up has returned with a new-and-improved version of its intelligent, all-in-one stompbox, the Stratus. With the help of numerous performing professionals and electric guitar heavyweights, Chaos Audio has tweaked the original design, resulting in a...
Carsguitargirlmag.com

Anthology Gear Introduces New Guitar Strap to : Naginata

Lake Oswego, OR – June 1, 2021 – Adding to the company’s leather guitar strapline, Anthology Gear introduces Naginata, a strap designed to appeal to female guitar players who value both craftsmanship and design in their gear. The 2” wide Naginata guitar strap is named after the blade used by female samurai. With its combination of leather and floral brocade silk, Naginata embodies both strength and beauty.
Guitarhiconsumption.com

Lava Evolved Its Carbon Fiber Guitar To Be 15% Lighter & 70% Stronger

When we first heard about Lava’s carbon fiber guitar last year, we were impressed. This was an instrument with built-in effects that was light, strong, and sounded great — all while being much more resilient and durable than a traditional guitar made of wood. Well, now the company has gone and made their carbon fiber guitar even better with the completely overhauled Lava Me 2.
Carsgizmochina.com

Bugatti announces three new smartwatch models packing cutting-edge technology

Bugatti has an established profile of quality, excellence, and exquisiteness in the design of its sports cars which are truly iconic. It is now teaming with watchmaker VIITA to develop three excellent smartwatches that will reflect cutting-edge technology and materials in crafting what the two firms see as masterpieces. VIITA has blossomed to become a leading luxury smartwatch brand. Its combination with Bugatti reflects a common design philosophy of excellence and deployment of cutting-edge technology as drivers for their products.
Technologywepc.com

Thermaltake’s Divider Series Grows, Introducing Three New Models

When it comes to PC hardware, Thermaltake is a leading brand, with its fingers in many innovative pies from components to PC cases. As part of Thermaltake’s showcases at the recent expo, they introduced three new models for their Divider Series PC case lineup, two of which included “Air Editions” for those that favor performance over aesthetics.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) has a new transparent pen tip and 6-sided design

Get more innovative when you’re creating with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation). Boasting a new transparent pen tip design, it’s never been easier to draw, write, and annotate. This gadget adopts a rounded 6-sided design for maximum comfort and grip. Plus, the anti-fingerprint coating ensures that the pen holder remains clean and fresh at all times. Moreover, the HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) moves freely for precise handwriting and delicate strokes. In fact, it offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to accurately sense any changes in intensity. Best of all, the ultra-low latency minimizes delays so you can work efficiently. Finally, you’ll love this device if you enjoy drawing as it features the new Stealth 360° touch. Simply double-click the pen body to switch between brushes and erasers. Finally, receive up to 10 hours of use on a full charge or 10 minutes after a 30-second charge.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung adds four new models to its Smart Monitor lineup

In November last year, Samsung introduced a new range of Smart Monitors that offered features commonly found on the company’s smart TVs. Based on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS, the Samsung Smart Monitor range offered users a new all-in-one experience with wireless DeX support, Bixby voice controls, and support for a host of popular streaming services. The Smart Monitors made their way to the Indian market earlier this year in April. Now, Samsung is adding four new models to the lineup.
RecipesThe Drum

Streamlined content management for its best look

Hugely successful weight management brand, Slimming World, has helped millions of people shed kilos in the UK since 1969. So it’s ironic that the company just kept bulking up when it came to organizing its information and assets. With thousands of success stories to share, even more images to control...