Gretsch injects more P-90 power into its value-packed Streamliner series with two new guitar models

Be the life of the party when you have the Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker. This portable speaker gives you 360° of room-filling sound. And, with its design that’s smaller than a coffee cup, it’s easy to transport anywhere. Moreover, you’ll enjoy heart-thumping bass thanks to the BassUp technology. Additionally, with the Soundcore app, you can be your own DJ. Change the sound profile, adjust the volume, and turn the speaker on and off with this handy app. Best of all, this palm-size speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating. That means you can totally take the Soundcore Mini 3 to pool or beach parties without worrying. Even better, with 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, the good times will keep going. Finally, with PartyCast Technology, you can link multiple Soundcore PartyCast speakers for unforgettable beats.