Gretsch injects more P-90 power into its value-packed Streamliner series with two new guitar models
Gretsch's Streamliners are some of the very best value electric guitars available right now – and they keep getting better. We're especially pleased to see more P-90-style models entering the latest range – arguably the king of all pickup types with a best of both worlds character. And the new Center Block and Center Block Jr is embracing them with their new design FideliSonic pickups.www.musicradar.com