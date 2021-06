No matter how many televisions you add to your house, there always seems to be someone fighting over control of the remote. Who owns the remote in your house?. I feel like I shouldn't have to fight to control the remote in my own home, but it happens quite often, too often in my opinion. Currently, in my home there are four people and three televisions, all equipped with a firestick, so you can watch whatever your little heart desires. So, how could I possibly have to fight over control over one of those televisions?