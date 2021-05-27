Thirsty Thursday

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. Target Area: Webb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WEBB COUNTY At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Botines, or 13 miles north of Laredo, moving southeast at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Laredo, Unitec Industrial Park and Orvil around 800 PM CDT. Doctors Hospital Of Laredo around 805 PM CDT. Laredo Country Club around 810 PM CDT. Texas A&M around 815 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 5 and 23. US Highway 59 between mile markers 810 and 820. US Highway 83 between mile markers 694 and 698. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...<50MPH