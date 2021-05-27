Thirsty Thursday

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; La Salle; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Duval County in south central Texas Southern La Salle County in south central Texas Southwestern McMullen County in south central Texas Northeastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Ewell Site. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Black Creek, Jaboncillo Creek, Nueces River, Live Oak Creek, Charamusca Creek, San Casimiro Creek, Sauz Creek, Chucareto Creek, Las Raices Creek, Quintania Creek, Olmos Creek, Los, Tecolate Creek, Piedra Creek and Caiman Creek.