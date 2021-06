Microsoft isn’t new to the Artificial Intelligence market. Those of us who have been in technology long enough remember Microsoft Bob, which gave Windows 3.1, Windows 95, and Windows NT a Graphical User Interface (GUI) a facelift and provided search companions to help make your life a bit easier. A lot has changed between the introduction of Microsoft Bob on the 10th of March 1995 and the 2nd of April 2014 when Microsoft introduced Cortana. Microsoft has since made changes to Cortana again, more recently using Microsoft Outlook iOS for conversational AI in February 2021 and extended the regions of support on 23rd of April 2021, on the 12th of April it’s been extended to Microsoft Teams rooms with Intelligent speakers.