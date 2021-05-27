Cancel
MLB

Red Sox Beat Braves 9-5 [VIDEO]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 6 days ago
After a nearly 3 hour rain delay, the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves early Thursday morning, 9-5 , earning their 18th come-from-behind victory at Fenway Park. Trailing 3-1 entering the 4th inning the Red Sox scored 2 runs in the 4th inning as Rafael Devers hit his 14th home run.

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Alex Cora
Alex Verdugo
Hunter Renfroe
Homer
Rafael Devers
Nick Pivetta
#Marlins#Hits#Red Sox Beat Braves#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Home Run#Fenway Park#Double Nick Pivetta#Manager Alex Cora#Video#Rain
