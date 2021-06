As its inaugural season prepared for its final ball, the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could barely believe their luck. In front of a full stadium, with a billion-dollar TV deal to live up to, the final was as close as could possibly be. It was fairytale, you-couldn't-script-it sport, and while the maiden champion was yet to be determined, the competition’s fate certainly was: within ten months the IPL’s media rights deal would grow by 80 per cent, and within ten years a further 158 per cent.