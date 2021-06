Arcades never go out of fashion. From this article, you will get to know about the five biggest hits of the genre. Long before online gambling was invented, people used to play arcade games. Today, you can find arcades on some gambling platforms, along with slots and live dealer games. Customers can play arcades for fun, without putting their savings at stakes, or for real cash. Below, you will find a list of the most legendary arcades of all times. They were released around 40 years ago and remain relevant until now. Even though their graphics are pixelated and their plots cannot compare with what modern video games offer, millions of people adore them.