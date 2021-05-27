Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Locarno to Honor Italian Cinematographer Dante Spinotti with Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award

By Jamie Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Oscar nominated Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti will receive this year’s Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award at August’s 74thLocarno Film Festival. Locarno will also host screenings of two of Spinotti’s standout films resulting from his long-time partnership with director Michael Mann: Oscar-nominated “The Insider” and classic heist thriller “Heat.” Spinotti will receive the prize in a ceremony at the Piazza Grande on Aug. 12, and hold an audience-led conversation the following day.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Dante Spinotti
Person
Brett Ratner
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Cinematographer#Film Director#Cinematography#Independent Films#Marvel#Variety S Newsletter#Tallinn Black Nights#Locarno Film Festival#Twitter#Locarno Festival#Facebook#L A Confidential#Italian Excellence#Two Time Oscar#Artistic Director#Director Michael Mann#Debut Work#Hollywood#Classic Heist Thriller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Moviesgoldderby.com

Checco Varese interview: ‘Them’ cinematographer

Cinematographer Checco Varese revels in lensing horror, as seen in his most recent project, the Amazon anthology series “Them.” The first season tells the story of a 1950s Black family that escapes the South and finds that they’ve moved into a violently racist neighborhood in Compton. Throughout the series, Varese judiciously chooses when and when not to reveal the horrors lurking in the dark. “It’s the lack of information — you make things darker so the audience doesn’t see them,” says Varese in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It allows you to play with feelings and sensations visually in a very open palette.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
EntertainmentIdaho8.com

Academy Awards Fast Facts

Here is some background information about the Academy Awards, also known as the “Oscars.”. April 25, 2021 – The 93rd Annual Academy Awards ceremony airs. February 9, 2020 – The 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony airs. 2021 Winners (selected) Best Picture. “Nomadland”. Actor in a Leading Role. Anthony Hopkins, “The...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Christian Bale

Berlin Market Wrap: Netflix Spending Spree, Indie Resurgence. Independent distributors worldwide, buoyed by vaccine rollouts and the promise of theaters reopening, looked ready to go all-in on major projects at Berlin. Business News. Mar 10, 2021 5:01 am. By. Berlin: Netflix Signs $55 Million Global Deal for ‘The Pale Blue...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Perfect casting in Films.

We’ve got the miscasting post, give us a casting choice be it individual or a whole film/franchise that you believe was perfect. I’ll start off Javier Bardem in No country for Old men, there is nobody on this planet I believe who could make his character as utterly terrifying as he did.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Marshall Adams interview: ‘Servant’ cinematographer

Between “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” sequel “El Camino,” director of photography Marshall Adams has been responsible for some of the most acclaimed cinematography on television in recent years, but he has never been nominated for an Emmy Award. “It could be a difference in opinion as to what I think drives great visuals versus what the nominating committee likes to see,” surmises Adams during an exclusive interview with Gold Derby about his eligible work on the Apple TV+ drama “Servant” (watch the video above).
MoviesScreenrant.com

Sebastian Siegel Interview: Grace and Grit

When Sebastian Siegel read the works of Ken Wilber, including his Theory of Consciousness, he felt his life altered greatly. But it was the philosopher's inspiring romance with wife Treya that resulted in a nearly decade-long journey to crafting the film Grace and Grit. This adaptation of the couple's journey...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

When Cinema and Television Collide: Acclaimed Directors on the Small Screen

Chris Connor on filmmakers venturing out onto the small screen…. As television has come more and more into its own in recent years, the gaps between what we might have seen exclusively on the big screen and less so on TV has become less apparent. Certainly big budget TV series feel more cinematic and can tell a story in a different way to that presented by a film. The changing dynamic can perhaps be reflected by marquee directors moving from one format to the other , with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) the latest name to work on TV with his acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, adapting the equally well-received novel by Colson Whitehead which won its fair share of awards.
MoviesVulture

Cruella Scene-stealer Paul Walter Hauser Is Just Happy to Be Here

There is perhaps no nicer man in Hollywood right now than Paul Walter Hauser. Sure, there are plenty of charming and talented people, but Hauser is so grounded and thoughtful that he’s going to update his list of the top-ten movies that blew his mind to include his new feature, Cruella, and he has put his plans to direct a feature on hold to make sure that, when the time comes, he can make everyone’s money back as a priority.
Moviesfilm-book.com

BONES AND ALL: Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny Join Upcoming Luca Guadagnino Film

Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny Join Luca Guadagnino Film. Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man) and Chloe Sevigny (Zodiac) have joined Timothée Chalamet (Lady Bird), Mark Rylance (The BFG) and Taylor Russell (Escape Room) in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All. Stuhlbarg played the father to Elio, Chalamet’s character in Guadagnino’s Call Me...
Movieshollywoodinsider.com

Keeping In Rhythm with Damien Chazelle: The Fantastically Talented Oscar Winning Director’s Movies

Photo/Video: Damien Chazelle with his Oscar Win for Best Director at the 89th Annual Academy Awards/Tinseltown/Shutterstock/Hollywood Insider YouTube Channel. Some filmmakers take time to manifest their passion, while others start making films from the get-go. It is widely accepted that a film director usually has to commit to his/her own journey in life and accumulate personal experience before engaging in the craft of depicting stories of other people and events. “When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that the most personal is the most creative,” – said Bong Joon Ho, as he quoted Martin Scorsese during his Best Director acceptance speech for his film ‘Parasite’. Nowadays, if we take a look at the top 100 grossing films of each year, for the past 21 years, the average age of featured directors would be around 50 years, with directors under 30 representing just under 3% of the lot.
MoviesDeadline

Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood Pic ‘Babylon’

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Waterston is boarding Damien Chazelle’s Paramount movie Babylon which is set in late 1920s Hollywood, we can tell you first. All of the role descriptions and the plotline are being kept under wraps in the Oscar winning filmmaker’s next ensemble movie. What we know is that it’s an R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jodie Foster to receive Cannes' honorary Palme d'Or

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): American actor-director Jodie Foster will be bestowed with the honourary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced on Wednesday. As per Variety, the 58-year-old star will also be the guest of honour at the opening ceremony, at which she will get the...
Movieskmuw.org

1971: My Recent Unintentional 50th Anniversary Film Festival

Just by coincidence, I’ve found myself watching a surprising number of movies from 1971 lately, way more than I’d expect without doing it on purpose. Also, coincidentally, that’s exactly 50 years ago. So, with that in mind, here are some highlights from my recent unintentional 50th anniversary film festival. The...
MoviesDeadline

Kevin Bacon On Starring In And Directing ‘City On A Hill’, What He Owes To Clint Eastwood & Oliver Stone And More – Behind The Lens

Kevin Bacon has about a hundred acting credits listed on IMDb, but over the course of his long and celebrated career he steadily has been building a filmography as director and producer. He has helmed such acclaimed projects as Losing Chase, Loverboy and The Closer, the series that starred his wife Kyra Sedgwick, and produced movies in which he starred ranging from The Woodsman to a low-budget cult gem you must see called Cop Car among other projects behind the lens.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 2 Great Tom Hanks Movies Today

It’s the first day of the month, so Netflix has delivered its usual ton of freshly licensed content to kick off June in style. There’s much to enjoy whatever your tastes, but Tom Hanks fans will be particularly interested to know that two great but somewhat underrated movies starring the legendary actor debuted on the streaming platform today, both from acclaimed directors. The films in question? 2002’s Road to Perdition and 2004’s The Terminal.