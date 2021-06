One week ago today I wrote right here in these pages about how we had pretty much wrung most of the speculation out of the market. I considered it a positive. It wasn't only the speculation, it was also that so many had seemingly turned so negative on growth and tech stocks. Folks seemed to have a laundry list of why they didn't like those stocks anymore. Well, in that week the Invesco (QQQ) have rallied about 6% and the SOX has rallied about 9%.