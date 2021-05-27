CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyward Sword's Amiibo Is Causing Controversy

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Nintendo has announced a new, beautiful amiibo for the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD release. It features Zelda and her Loftwing and is priced at $24.99. Like previous Zelda amiibo, this one also gives players a bonus feature. Using it unlocks the ability to create a warp point that can be returned to by using the amiibo again. The exclusivity of this figure’s feature is proving to be quite upsetting to many fans, however.

