Colombian BNPL player Addi lands $65M in funding and a strategic relationship with Banco Santander
Bogota-based buy now, pay later platform Addi has secured $65 million in debt and equity funding and formed a strategic relationship with Banco Santander. The new $35mm Series B equity investment round was led by Union Square Ventures, with participation from 8VC, Monashees’s Opportunity Fund, Citius Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, the Marathon Fund, GGV partner Hans Tung, and former Affirm COO Huey Lin. Addi also picked up $30mm in fresh debt funding from Architect Capital.www.finextra.com