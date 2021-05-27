Cancel
Presidential Election

Iran elections: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei backs list of presidential candidates

By Leila Gharagozlou
thenationalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is backing the Guardian Council's disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the presidential election in June. The council, which vets candidates, approved seven of the 592 hopefuls in a list released this week. Its decision leaves Iran's hardline judiciary...

Middle East

IntelBrief: Iran Leadership Race Takes Shape and Favors Loyalist

The regime has shaped the field of candidates in the June 18 presidential election to favor the preferred choice of Iran’s Supreme Leader. The front-runner in the campaign, Judiciary chairman Ibrahim Raisi, is also Supreme Leader Ali Khamene’i’s choice to succeed him. The exclusion of most moderate and reformist candidates...
Middle East

Clerics block moderates, reformists from running in June elections

Dozens of moderate and reformist Iranian politicians have been blocked by the government from running for office in the upcoming June presidential election. Iran's electoral body disqualified the candidates, nearly all moderates and reformists, to ensure exclusive participation by those loyal to the ruling mullahs. However, observers note that by...
Middle East

Return of Iran nuclear deal needs only 'will': Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday a breakthrough in talks in Vienna to revive a nuclear deal before he leaves office in August requires a "will" beyond his power. Rouhani is Iran's main architect of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, which was torpedoed by former US president Donald Trump in 2018.
Presidential Elections

Iran Central Bank Head Dismissed Due to Becoming Presidential Candidate

Iran President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed Iran’s central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati. The reason is for Hemmati becoming a presidential candidate in the June 18, 2021 election. The Iran cabinet said in a statement on Sunday that Hemmati had been dismissed as his candidacy “prevents him from having enough presence at the central bank and performing the vital duties and responsibilities of the governor in the sensitive areas of money and foreign currencies.”
Presidential Election

Iran's presidential election: Four ways it matters

As Iranians prepare to go to the polls this month, here is why the vote will be closely watched. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Middle East

Iran's central bank chief dismissed

Tehran [Iran], May 31 (ANI):President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday has rejected Iran's central bank chief, Abdolnasser Hemmati's candidature for the upcoming presidential elections on June 18. The Iranian cabinet on Sunday said in a statement that Hemmati was dismissed as his candidacy 'prevents him from having enough presence at the...
Middle East
UPI News

Iran's mullahs choose executioner as front-runner for president

June 1 (UPI) -- With presidential elections due to take place on June 18, the theocratic dictatorship that rules Iran faced a dilemma: 592 people had registered as candidates. Three of them were even sufficiently delinquent to be considered credible in the eyes of the mullahs. But the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had to choose one who he would ensure would be backed by the powerful Guardian Council and would then be certain to win the election based on intimidation, buying votes, stuffed ballot boxes and outright fakery.
Presidential Election

Mass disqualifications set the stage for Iran’s presidential election

Elections inside Iran have never met standards set by the world’s liberal democracies. Yet, the electoral process in Iran has often possessed a vibrancy that is rare in the Middle East. Despite limitations on eligibility and speech, candidates running against the Islamic Republic’s establishment have won consequential elections on several occasions. The upcoming presidential election on June 18 is shaping up to be an inflection point. Hardline political forces, greatly empowered after years of U.S. pressure, have disqualified en masse anyone who could seriously challenge their preferred candidate: judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.
Middle East
AFP

Iran's Khamenei turns deaf ear to criticism over election

Iran's supreme leader Thursday urged voters to ignore boycott calls and turned a deaf ear to criticism over the rejection of all but mainly ultraconservative hopefuls for next month's presidential election. Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a deep economic and social crisis, and after the violent repression of waves of protests in the winter of 2017-18 and in 2019. The opposition based outside Iran has for months run a campaign on social media networks calling on Iranians to stay away from the polls, using hashtags in Persian such as #NototheIslamicRepublic. "Do not pay attention to those who are campaigning and saying it is useless to go to the polls and that one should not go to the polls," supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told lawmakers in a speech via videoconference, according to his official Instagram account.
Presidential Election

Iran’s Rouhani Complains to Supreme Leader over Disqualification of Presidential Candidates

An Iranian woman casts her ballot during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Tehran on February 21, 2020. / AFP. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has complained in a letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about the mass disqualification of presidential candidates by the hardline election watchdog, the Guardian Council (GC), ahead of the June election.
Presidential Election

Iran state TV: 7 approved for June 18 presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television announced Tuesday that only seven candidates have been approved by the country's constitutional watchdog to run for president next month, drastically narrowing the field of hopefuls for who will replace outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Presidential Election

Iran approves 7 for presidential vote, bars Rouhani allies

Iran named the hard-line cleric running its judiciary and six others Tuesday as approved candidates in its June 18 presidential election, barring prominent candidates allied to its current president amid tensions with the West over its tattered nuclear deal. The announcement carried by state television puts judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi,...
Middle East
AFP

Ultra-conservatives dominate Iran presidential hopefuls

Iran on Tuesday approved seven hopefuls to run in next month's presidential poll, a list dominated by ultraconservatives and deemed "indefensible" by one senior official. The election-vetting Guardian Council disqualified moderate conservative Ali Larijani, in a surprise move that could clear the way for a strong run by ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in the June 18 election. The announcement comes with Iran engaged in talks with world powers aimed at reviving a nuclear deal that has been on life support since former US president Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from it in 2018. Raisi won 38 percent of the vote in the 2017 presidential election but was defeated by Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who is constitutionally barred from holding office for three consecutive terms.
Presidential Election

Iran’s leadership accused of fixing presidential election

Iran’s leadership has been accused of a transparent fix after most prominent reformists were barred from running in next month’s presidential elections, leaving one of the most politically constrained fields in the 41-year history of the republic. Delaying the announcement to the last minute, the country’s 12-strong Guardian Council –...