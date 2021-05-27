Ethereum-backed DeFi Records Healthy Activities Amid Crypto Market Crash: Glassnode

After a monumental market crash in May, a period of relative calm has descended over the cryptocurrency space.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and Binance Coin have all shown signs of recovery at the start of June, while dogecoin has shot up in price after Coinbase added it to its platform.Bitcoin has also bounced back slightly, but continues to trade within a very narrow band. This stability has divided analysts and experts, with some believing it is the beginning of a drawn out bear market, while others claim it is just a price correction in the middle of a record-breaking bull run.>>...