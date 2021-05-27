Ethereum-backed DeFi Records Healthy Activities Amid Crypto Market Crash: Glassnode
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization was still down by $1.7 trillion after dropping from a high of about $2.6 trillion a few weeks ago. The market's decline was attributed to some unfavourable narratives contributed, including an environmentally unfriendly mining process. While Bitcoin (BTC) shed off a significant part of its valuation, a recent Glassnode report x-rays how Ethereum based DeFi ecosystem responded to the crash.blockchain.news