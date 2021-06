A momentous change to the Bitcoin blockchain since 2017 depends on a consensus to sail through. Will miners achieve the minimum requirement?. In 2018, George Maxwell who is both a Bitcoin core Contributor and a former technology executive at Blockstream, Blockchain technology-related company, was the first person to propose Taproot. Taproot will be deployed in November provided that 90% of all Bitcoin miners will back its proposal by August 11. However, this minimum requirement for activation is yet to be achieved. Meanwhile, Taproots’s primary goal is to supplement Bitcoin’s smart contracts and enhance privacy at the same time.