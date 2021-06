Gov. Phil Murphy has already warned going maskless could be a temporary thing. As he updates New Jersey's COVID-19 metrics, many will be listening for clues on whether or not he is leaning toward reinstating some of the restrictions he lifted just a week ago. Current metrics have fallen to levels not seen since the earliest stages of the pandemic. However, there is a lag time of a few days, and we may not have a clear picture of the impact of a maskless Memorial Day Weekend until the end of this week.