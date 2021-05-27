Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India's Stockal raises $3m in pre-Series A funding as it targets global growth

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Stockal, the fintech startup that enables anyone to invest overseas, today announces $3 million in pre-Series A funding to support its rapid growth into new markets. The new funding brings the total investment to $5m since it was launched in January 2020. Stockal was founded to enable investors in India...

www.finextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#3m#3m#Capital Growth#Growth Capital#Fintech#Indians#Aum#Hdfc#Aroa Ventures#Oyo Rooms#Kristal Ai#Tracxn Labs#Credence Family Office#Co Ceo#Mena#Se Asia#Tokenizing#Scalex Partners#Managing Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
News Break
Venture Capital
Country
Vietnam
Related
Stocksetftrends.com

A Case for International Dividend Investing with Nasdaq, Vanguard

There’s a dividend resurgence brewing in 2021, but that trend isn’t confined to domestic stocks. After paring or suspending payouts following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of international companies are looking to restore and grow their payouts. That could bring the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NasdaqGM: VIGI)...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market 2020 – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years?

Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Instant Beverages Pre-Mix Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
BusinessThe Daily Star

India’s factory activity growth slips in May as demand falls

India's factory activity growth slowed significantly in May as an escalation in coronavirus cases whacked new orders and output while scarcity of raw materials drove up input costs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday. Although daily infection rates have started falling in the past few days there are concerns...
Businesstheloadstar.com

Goldman Sachs weighs in with £200m investment for project44 expansion

Supply chain visibility development company project44 has secured a further $202m in funding for its expansion into the Chinese, and other, markets. The Series E investment is being led by Goldman Sachs and follows the $442.5m investment secured to improve the company’s supply chain predictability systems. The latest tranche has...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cards Market Report 2021: Growing Technological Innovations Are Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the market are Citibank; Mastercard Incorporated;The American Express Company; Visa Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Kaiku Finance LLC; Mango Financial Inc.; Green Dot Corporation; NetSpend Holdings; and PayPal Holdings.The global cards market is expected to grow from $205.45 billion in 2020 to $212.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.
Economyrock947.com

Analysis-China’s banks are bursting with dollars, and that’s a worry

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Financial Technology Firms UP Fintech, Sea, Huobi, Razer Added to MSCI Global Index

Financial technology companies UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR), an Asian online brokerage firm focusing on global investors; Sea, a digital commerce business; Huobi Technology, a blockchain-focused company; and Razer, a multinational gaming and financial services provider, were among the firms that have been added to the MSCI global indexes on Thursday (May 27, 2021).
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

As global demand recovers, exports set to accelerate

May 31—In April 2021, Thailand's export value surpassed $20 billion for the third month in a row, with a growth rate of 13.09% YoY, the largest gain in 36 months. Excluding gold, oil-related products, and weaponry, April exports skyrocketed 25.7% YoY. Rising export trend is consistent with Global Manufacturing PMI level of 55.8, the highest in 11 years. Nevertheless, imports climbed 29.8% YoY to $21.25 billion, resulting in a comparatively small trade surplus of $182.48 million — a collapse from April 2020 surplus of over $ 2.5 billion. Perhaps, it's worth noting that last year's export performance was distorted, and therefore severely understated, by the global lockdown.
Businessdallassun.com

OECD pegs India's GDP growth forecast at 9.9 pc

Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Monday cut its growth projection for India to 9.9 per cent this year from 12.6 per cent estimated earlier in March. "In India, the rapid rebound in activity since mid-2020 has paused with resurgence of the...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Jai Kisan Raises $30 Mn In Series A Funding Led By Mirae Asset

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan announced on Monday to have raised $30 million in a combination of equity and debt in a Series A round of funding led by Mirae Asset. Syngenta Ventures, existing investors Blume, Arkam Ventures, NABVENTURES (NABARD), Prophetic Ventures and Better, other global investors, and prominent HNIs also participated in the round. Blacksoil, Stride Ventures, and Trifecta Capital contributed the debt in the round.
Marketsraleighnews.net

Sensex surges 515 points, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Key equity indices surged nearly one per cent on Monday with metal and banking stocks leading the rally as India reported a fall in fresh Covid-19 infections. The BSE SP Sensex closed 515 points or 1 per cent higher at 51,937 while the Nifty...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets rise, COVID-19 risks drag Malaysia, Philippines

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks and FX dip * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia and Philippines stock and currency markets veered away from broader Asian gains led by South Korea and Taiwan on Tuesday, as local government curbs to fight the pandemic fuelled concerns of more economic damage. Most Asian equities kicked off June on a positive note, while currencies gained further ground on a broadly weaker dollar as investors awaited upcoming U.S. data and Federal Reserve speeches for clues on the central bank's policy stance. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia's risk-sensitive markets have held firm on Fed reassurance that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time. Still, a strong U.S. recovery is raising doubts about how long that may last. Mizuho bank in a client note said a weaker dollar sits "precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could "suddenly" lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar eased off a 24-year high against the greenback. Taiwan is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns around any impact to the export-focussed semiconductor industry and approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending. Worries around the pandemic have gripped Asia over the past 1-1/2 months, as rising infections, new virus variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscore the contrast between economic recoveries in the East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Their respective currencies trended lower on Tuesday. "Malaysia's new lockdown measures will hit (the) economy hard," BofA Securities said in a note as they cut the country's 2021 growth forecast to 3.3% from 6.5%. Indian stocks, which have been propped up by heavy foreign inflows and are among region's best performers this year, dipped 0.3% on Tuesday. Slowing factory activity and worries of a hit to economic growth this quarter after a devastating second wave of infections are leaving investors wary. Goldman Sachs lowered its second-quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.11 -5.65 -0.16 4.99 China -0.01 +2.46 0.05 4.15 India -0.23 +0.40 -0.25 11.17 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia -0.02 -2.50 -0.18 -2.86 Philippines -0.17 +0.61 -0.02 -7.18 S.Korea +0.45 -1.78 0.54 12.10 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.24 11.53 Taiwan +0.12 +3.11 0.55 16.49 Thailand +0.22 -3.85 0.71 10.73 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)
Economykitco.com

Goldman Sachs to double property investments in Japan - source

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group will double its annual property investments in Japan to about 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion) as the U.S. investment bank aims to tap solid demand for logistics hubs and data centres, a person familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs, which currently...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Singapore Exchange Appoints a New Head of Global Sales and Origination

Singapore Exchange (SGX), today announced that it has appointed Pol de Win as Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination (GSO). According to an official press release, the appointment of Win will take effect from 1 July 2021. He will succeed Chew Sutat, current head of GSO at SGX. Sutat spent more than fourteen years at the Singapore Exchange.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Pitfalls & Pitch Calls: Asia’s path to sustainable growth

This article first appeared in Wealth, The Edge Malaysia Weekly, on May 24, 2021 - May 30, 2021. Markets have remained a turbulent roller-coaster ride as we enter the second quarter of the year, with the bond market sell-off still in focus. In the equity markets, the rise in bond yields has hurt growth sectors with high multiples, such as technology stocks, the most.
Marketsdallassun.com

Equity indices gain marginally, PNB Housing up 20 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Key equity indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday with buying interest in auto and financial stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 100 points or 0.19 per cent at 52,037 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,598.
Marketsblockchain.news

DBS Bank Issues $15M Digital Bonds through DBS Digital Exchange

Singapore-based bank DBS Bank announced the issuance of digital bonds worth 15 million SGD (US$11.3 million) in its first security token offering (STO). DBS Bank will issue digital bonds with a maturity of 6 months and an annualized coupon rate of 0.6% through its Digital Exchange (DDEx). Unlike the traditional...
Retailihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 1 June 2021

All major European equity indices closed higher, while the US and APAC were mixed. US government bonds closed lower, while most European benchmark bonds were slightly higher. European iTraxx and CDX-NA closed modestly tighter across IG and high yield. Copper and the US dollar closed lower, gold was flat, and oil, natural gas, and silver closed higher on the day.
Businessirei.com

Ferguson Partners strengthens presence in Sydney and Singapore

Ferguson Partners has strengthened its local presence in Sydney and Singapore through two senior appointments. In Sydney, leading real estate– and infrastructure-focused executive search consultant Matthew Hardy joins as managing director and head of Australia. Hardy’s client expertise includes a broad range of real estate fund managers and investment groups including REITs, investment banks and private equity. He was previously co-founder of Conari Partners, an executive search and advisory consultancy to the real estate industry.