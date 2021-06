WICHITA — For the Valley Heights girls, it all came down to the last race of the day Saturday at the Class 2A track and field state championship meet: the 4x400 relay. Junior Emma Yungeberg had a stellar day, securing two individual championships and a runner-up title, boosting the Mustangs team score to 38, tied with Stanton County for second place in 2A. The 4x400 team — consisting of Brooke Porter, Maggie Toerber, Madison Vermetten and Taya Smith — headed to the track knowing that their performance could do anything from boosting them to second overall or dropping them out of the top three entirely.