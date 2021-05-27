Irving Tissue agrees to increase assessment on Fort Edward property, will pay more in taxes
May 27—FORT EDWARD — Usually on Grievance Day, businesses and residents come to seek a lower property assessment, so they can lower their tax bill. That wasn't the case for Irving Tissue, which requested an increase in its assessment from $11 million to $18.85 million as part of an agreement with the village and town of Fort Edward and the school district. The company will pay more in taxes.