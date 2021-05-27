Cancel
NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

By Dan Zarrow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday evening’s thunderstorms were just as noisy and wet as expected. Parts of New Jersey saw more rain in an hour than they saw across the first 25 days of May!. While Thursday looks fantastic, we are eyeing another storm system and the likelihood of wet weather arriving Friday. Unfortunately, raindrops, clouds, and miserably cool temperatures will impact part of the Memorial Day Weekend. I have to be honest - our weather is going to be pretty lousy on Saturday. And probably Sunday, too. But Memorial Day Monday will hopefully become the bright spot of the holiday weekend.

EnvironmentPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: Turning Stormy then Heating Up

There are two and only two weather headlines in the forecast for the next five days: thunderstorms and heat. A period of unsettled weather will kickoff Wednesday night, lasting all the way through Friday morning. There is a risk of thunderstorms, severe wind, and occasional downpours in that window. And...
EnvironmentPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning. 7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
EnvironmentPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 31, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning. 6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
EnvironmentPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Mostly Miserable Memorial Day Weekend Weather for NJ: Soaking Rain, Raw Wind, Cold

2+ inches of rain. 30+ mph wind gusts. Temperatures stuck 20+ degrees below normal. Minor to moderate coastal flooding. Yuck. Yes, this is unfortunately a pretty disgusting forecast for the first two-thirds of the Memorial Day Weekend. But there is one very bright spot: Monday. Memorial Day. I’m assuming most area parades and remembrance ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, which will clearly be the nicest day of the weekend. Let’s be sure to celebrate that piece of good weather, while never forgetting the true reason for Memorial Day.
LifestylePosted by
WPG Talk Radio

South Jersey’s June Thresher Pressure

The half way page on the calendar signals the onset of the offshore season when bluefin tuna, soon to be followed by yellowfin and then bigeye tuna, dominate the offshore angling scene. An all-star player in the June mix is the high flying mako shark known for its aerial acrobatics,...