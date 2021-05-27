South High shuts out Queensbury, holds first place
May 27—QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls baseball coach Mike Leonbruno was planning to have Tyler Whittington pitch only once through the Queensbury lineup on Wednesday. Instead, Whittington hurled a complete-game one-hitter in South High's 9-0 Foothills Council baseball victory, which gave the 9-1 Bulldogs sole possession of first place. Whittington, who finished with four strikeouts, retired the first nine batters he faced in order.