South High shuts out Queensbury, holds first place

By The Post-Star, Glens Falls, N.Y.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

May 27—QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls baseball coach Mike Leonbruno was planning to have Tyler Whittington pitch only once through the Queensbury lineup on Wednesday. Instead, Whittington hurled a complete-game one-hitter in South High's 9-0 Foothills Council baseball victory, which gave the 9-1 Bulldogs sole possession of first place. Whittington, who finished with four strikeouts, retired the first nine batters he faced in order.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
