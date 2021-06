Republican Senators who voted against an investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol are clearly afraid of something. They said "No" to a proposal to get to the bottom of the attack on the symbol of our democracy. Rumors still swirl around that insurrection which was an effort to overturn the presidential election. Five people were killed, including a police officer, and 140 other officers were injured. Members of Congress were hurried off to secure locations. Our democracy itself was under threat.