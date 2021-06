Sports betting sites and online casinos have made it so much easier for nearly any adult to try their luck out. They are not just limited to desktops and laptops anymore either, because any half-decent smartphone can run them without any issues nowadays. You can simultaneously watch a game on the big screen in your own living room, place bets on it, and withdraw your winnings to the bank account. Unfortunately, as it is with everything, all that convenience does not come without some element of risk.