Kirsi Komi Appointed as the New Chair of Virta

parking-net.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsi Komi has been appointed as the new chair of the board of directors of electric vehicle (EV) charging service company Liikennevirta Oy (Virta). Komi inherits the role from Vesa Silaskivi, who acted as a chairman in the four years prior. This appointment strengthens Virta's operations as an independent international growth company.

www.parking-net.com
